Local Search Partners To Launch SEO For Small Business Series Covering Local Search, Digital Marketing, & Local SEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Search Partners announces it will be launching a video and blog series geared toward answering and demystifying local SEO, digital marketing, and local search. The series will be launched via social media and its website at https://www.localsearchpartners.com.
Steven Lockhart, Co-Founder of Local Search Partners stated, "the most common questions we get will be answered during this series, including: How do my website and business get found by customers on Google and other sites?" Mr. Lockhart continued, "Search Engine Optimization and Local SEO are usually buzzwords thrown around by marketers, but the benefit of doing SEO isn't always quantifiable - rather some things are and some things aren't. For example, generating more backlinks doesn't necessarily help your website if those links don't produce traffic. However, the statistics to back up the benefits of correctly doing Local SEO are staggering."
• 80% of local searches convert
• 46% of Google searches are for local businesses
• “Near me” searches have increased more than 500% in the past few years
• 50% of users visit a store within a day of a local search
• 78% of people search for local businesses more than once a week
• 28% of local searches result in a purchase
• 91% of consumers 18-34 years-old trust businesses with positive reviews
• 97% of search engine users search online to find a local business
More statistics from SearchEngineLand.com include:
• Google Business Profile (GBP) listings with 100 images or more get 1065% more website clicks.
• Google Business Profile (GBP) listings with 100 images or more get 520% more phone calls.
• 56% of local retailers have not claimed their Google Business Profile listing
"When optimizing for local SEO, many businesses will use their Google Business Profile listing as an opportunity to drive more local traffic. But, rarely ever is it done correctly. There is always room to improve," noted Mr. Lockhart.
Local SEO is a search engine optimization process of optimizing your website to rank higher in local search results on Google. All businesses with a physical location or serving an area will potentially get more traffic & customers from local SEO. Nearly all small businesses depend on local SEO to attract nearby customers through online searches. To rank highly in these types of searches, your website needs to contain certain information that search engines use to determine your location and relevance. The best place to start with local SEO is by claiming and verifying your Google My Business listing. This includes things like your business name, address, and phone number (known as NAP), as well as your opening hours, product and service offerings, business category, reviews, and more. These are foundational (they need to be done first before you can really grow a business with proper SEO marketing). You will also need a ton of great content customers can use, as well as, a plan on building and improving your reputation. Most small businesses have less than 20 pages on their website, Local Search Partners can generate 100s of pages so you dominate search results. Furthermore, maybe 2% of businesses have a plan in place to generate positive reviews.
The series will explain why local SEO is vital for small businesses that want to compete against larger businesses for valuable web traffic from potential customers searching online. By taking advantage of local SEO best practices, we can ensure that potential customers in your area can easily find and choose your business when they’re ready to buy.
About:
Local Search Partners is a national SEO and digital marketing company with locations in Encinitas, CA, and Irvine, CA. We provide businesses of all sizes with local SEO services to improve their visibility in search engines, attract more potential customers, and convert them into paying customers. Our team of experts has over 25 years of knowledge and experience to help your business grow online.
