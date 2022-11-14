Cyara Wins Three TMC Awards for Customer Experience, Contact Center and Teleworking Technology

Cyara Automated CX Assurance, LiveVQ, and Botium Platform recognized for exceptional customer service and CX tech

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced it won three awards from TMC, a global, integrated media company. TMC awarded the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform a 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award, the Cyara Botium solution a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award, and the Cyara LiveVQ solution a 2022 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award.

The 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels. The 17th-annual Contact Center Technology Award distinguishes Cyara's success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries. The 2022 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors top-tier companies ensuring remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office.

"Congratulations to Cyara for receiving three TMC awards. Cyara has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features, which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievements."

The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and ensure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, loading testing and production monitoring.

To be considered for the 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award, Cyara had to demonstrate its standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences, and have done this through its partnership with Electrolux. Cyara and Electrolux initially came together with the goal to build flawless, end-to-end customer journeys for Electrolux. Through continued close collaboration on their cloud migration and a fully automated testing solution in place, Electrolux and Cyara were able to expand Electrolux's CX capabilities to better enable the team to track bugs and improve efficiencies.

"We have a good structure behind an organization that can support us in the long term, and now I can feel confident we can target more ambitious goals for the future," said Juliano Tripodi, Agile Delivery Lead, Electrolux.

In April of 2022, Cyara added Cyara Botium to its solution portfolio. Botium tests and monitors the performance of chatbots and conversational AI. It is the only solution on the market offering seamless and comprehensive CX journey assurance from digital to voice agents. Botium enables brands to improve and continuously test the customer chatbot experience across all channels and platforms in all phases of the chatbot development lifecycle.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyara LiveVQ was created to resolve issues that arose as contact center agents went remote. It is a solution that delivers last mile assurance for the hybrid workforce by monitoring cloud connectivity, agent applications and technology infrastructure in real time to ensure voice quality for at-home and remote agents. Cyara gives organizations control over technical issues that agents experience, improving the quality of customer experience and helping organizations adapt to the changing contact center environment. Cyara LiveVQ empowers brands to deliver flawless CX by enabling real-time monitoring, alerting, diagnostics, and insights that drive faster resolution of voice quality issues that impact the quality of your customers' experiences.

"We are proud to be named as a recipient of the TMC 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Awards, the 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Awards and the 2022 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Awards," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "With our Automated CX Assurance, LiveVQ and Botium platforms, enterprises can ensure flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while delivering optimized CX with less effort, cost, and risk."

About Cyara

Cyara is the world's leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara's cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

