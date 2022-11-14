Zenlytic Raises $5.4m To Build Better Business Intelligence

Zenlytic, the Enterprise-grade Business Intelligence tool for Commerce, announces seed funding led by Bain Capital Ventures.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) November 14, 2022

Zenlytic, the Enterprise-grade Business Intelligence tool for Commerce, announced today it has raised $5.4 million in seed funding led by Bain Capital Ventures. Additional participants in the round include Primary Venture Partners, Correlation Ventures, Company Ventures, Habitat Partners (Red Antler), and the Sequoia Scout Fund.

Zenlytic is a tool for commerce brands that unifies business intelligence and product analytics into a simple natural-language interface. Non-technical users use Zenlytic to discover what drives their acquisition, conversion, and retention, all in a single tool, without relying on data teams.

"The BI industry has been lying to us for 30 years now, by grossly exaggerating their self-serve capabilities," said Ryan Janssen, co-founder and CEO of Zenlytic. "But with legacy BI, self-serve usually means viewing a dashboard and then emailing follow-up questions to a data team. This is especially painful for commerce brands - they have a wealth of actionable data but often have fewer technical data people!"

"Zenlytic has quickly replaced our old BI tool because the entire team can use it," said Melissa DiNapoli, Director of Omnichannel at LOLA, a leading women's health brand. "As soon as everyone was asking data-driven questions, new ideas just started appearing! Thanks to Zenlytic, we can deeply understand and optimize the drivers of our core business loops."

Zenlytic is the first commerce-focused BI tool that's built natively for cloud data warehouses, so their users have the same enterprise-grade BI as the world's largest brands. Users can finally reconcile the ‘data silos' in their SaaS tools, and unlock deeper, more customizable analytics than with off-the-shelf dashboards.

"We're thrilled that Zenlytic is bringing AI to BI," said Scott Friend, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "AI is already transforming image generation, text, and speech. Zenlytic sees a future where AI technology can make advanced analytics accessible to brands everywhere."

About Zenlytic

Zenlytic is a leading Business Intelligence and Product Analytics tool built exclusively for commerce and DTC brands. Zenlytic helps these brands use data to understand the drivers of their acquisition, conversion, and retention. Zenlytic combines dashboards, data drilling, cohorting, conversion funnels, and user journeys into one unified tool for commerce operators, all accessible with natural language instead of SQL.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures is a multi-stage VC firm with over $10 billion under management investing across four core domains—fintech, application software, infrastructure, and commerce. Leveraging the unique resources of Bain Capital, we deploy targeted support at every stage of the company-building journey. For over 20 years, BCV has helped launch and commercialize more than 400 companies including Attentive, Bloomreach, Clari, Docusign, Flywire, LinkedIn, Moveworks, Rapid7, and Redis. BCV has offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and Boston and you can follow us on Twitter @BainCapVC.

