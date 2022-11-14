Submit Release
Continental expands in Kaunas: opens a service centre

The new service centre is the company’s additional investment outside the framework of the existing Continental factory’s project in Kaunas. The new centre will be based at the Continental factory in Kaunas, on the office premises.

Shayan Ali, CEO of Continental Automotive Lithuania, welcomes the fact that the company can serve as a success story for colleagues in other locations of Continental: “Our successful presence in Kaunas will make it much easier for our colleagues to launch a new service centre because we can share our extensive expertise and infrastructure with them.”

Elijus Čivilis, general manager at Invest Lithuania, also welcomed further growth of Continental in Kaunas: “It is always a pleasure to celebrate the growth of Continental. This time the occasion is of exceptional significance – the company, which has already implemented two development projects in the manufacturing sector in Lithuania, is embarking on yet another one – the business services industry. The new business service centre of Continental will boost the network of more than 90 business service centres in Lithuania and reveal the capabilities of highly qualified talents of Kaunas,” said the general manager at Invest Lithuania.

About Continental

Continental develops innovative technologies and services for the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2020, estimated sales of Continental amounted to EUR 37.7 billion. The company currently employs more than 193,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company marked its 150th anniversary.

