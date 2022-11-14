Dana Group Associates Releases New Guide on How Chronic Illness May Cause Depression
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Associates Behavioral Health Services just released a new guide about how living with chronic illness can cause depression. And since many of the signs of depression may go unnoticed, knowing these signs is critical to recognizing depression and seeking help.
Chronic illness can make life difficult for anyone. But adding depression on top of the challenges that chronic illness brings can significantly affect anyone’s life. This is why recognizing the signs of depression is valuable because knowing these will give an individual a better understanding of why their mood is being affected.
In addition to understanding the signs of depression, recognizing the signs can also alert someone that it may be time to seek help. And a few common signs of depression to be on the lookout for are:
• Feeling of hopelessness
• Feeling pessimistic
• Feeling useless
• Feeling empty
• Changes in appetite
• Irritability
• Extreme feelings of sadness
• Suicidal thoughts
• Wondering what it feels like to be dead
• Digestive problems
• Restlessness
Noticing any of the previously mentioned symptoms might be a good indication to talk to a mental health expert. With help available, anyone suffering from chronic illness may also be able to cope with depression and other behavioral conditions.
While dealing with chronic illness is no easy task, navigating both depression and chronic health issues can leave anyone feeling alone or exhausted. And this is why seeking out professional help to cope with the challenges of mental health can be a great solution. With mental health professionals as support, nobody has to go through these emotionally complex situations all alone.
At Dana Group Associates Behavioral Health Services, a dedicated team of mental health professionals can offer help to those struggling with depression or other behavioral conditions. And with compassionate care and qualified experts on hand, if you’re suffering from depression, talking to an expert at Dana Group can be a great solution.
If you’re interested in learning more about how to cope with depression related to chronic health issues, or want to schedule a consultation, you can do so by via the Dana Group website.
