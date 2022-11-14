DNREC Relaunches ‘Recyclopedia’ to Improve Recycling in State

Instant Recycling Info, Waste Disposal Help at Delawareans’, Visitors’ Fingertips

In recognition of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control today relaunches an improved online resource to assist Delawareans and visitors alike in knowing what is acceptable for recycling in the First State. Recyclopedia, administered by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, helps users determine the best way to manage waste, whether by recycling or proper disposal. Recyclopedia can be an environmental asset for residents and visitors, whether at home, work, school or while on vacation.

The web-based application at de.gov/recyclopedia offers an easy-to-navigate, pictorial guide for more than 375 common items – providing an instant response on how and where these items can be most efficiently recycled or disposed of, and directing app users to the nearest locations for either consumer action. Recyclopedia information can be retrieved by PC, tablet, cell phone, or other devices.

“The updated Recyclopedia search tool continues to leverage the latest technology enabling DNREC to help residents and Delaware visitors reduce the amount of recyclables and other waste sent to our landfills,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “One of our continuing challenges in improving the recycling rate in Delaware is the uncertainty about where, what and how to recycle. The new state-specific Recyclopedia helps us meet that challenge with better guidance for Delawareans on knowing what, how and where to recycle or to properly dispose of waste.”

Using Recyclopedia helps with citizens adhering to Delaware’s Universal Recycling Law on whether items should be placed in a curbside recycling cart, taken to a drop-off location, or put in the trash or dumpster. For example, typing “milk jugs” into the Recyclopedia product slot will get a reply that they are “Acceptable” to be put in the curbside recycling cart – Recyclopedia also informs the user to keep the cap on the jug when recycling it. Meanwhile, a search for “coffee cups” and what should be done with them in Delaware results in “Not Acceptable” for the recycling cart and that these cups should go in the trash.

Delaware’s Recyclopedia tool is dynamic and will be updated based on both user interaction and DNREC staff research. For more information, visit de.gov/recyclopedia.

