Ada Diamonds Raises Series A Led by Valor Siren Ventures

Ada Diamonds Founders Jason Payne and Lindsay Reinsmith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ada Diamonds, the leading luxury purveyor of laboratory-grown diamonds, announced today that it has closed a Series A funding round, led by Valor Equity Partners' early-stage investment fund, Valor Siren Ventures (VSV).

Ada Diamonds specializes in truly bespoke engagement rings and wedding jewelry, all hand-crafted in the USA from ethically sourced gold and platinum.

“As the first luxury retailer of lab diamonds, Ada Diamonds has proven that bespoke fine jewelry doesn’t have to cost the earth,” said Jason Payne, Founder and CEO of Ada Diamonds. “Our clientele proudly view Ada’s diamonds as a sustainable, ethical alternative to mined diamonds. We are delighted to partner with Valor to expand our ability to deliver superlative quality lab diamond jewelry.”

Ada’s hands-on focus on the highest quality man-made diamonds has led them to be a resource for the entire industry, regularly collaborating with gemological grading labs to ensure consumer education and protection. Much like mined diamonds, lab diamonds can vary significantly in quality across color, clarity, material, and cut.

“While we’ve seen an increase in the quantity of growers and lab diamonds in recent years, we continue to face supply scarcity in quality material,” said Lindsay Reinsmith, Founder and Director of Sales. “I have personally inspected over 15,000 certified lab diamonds, cataloging and documenting my assessments over the years. This gives our company unique insight into the changes the industry has and will continue to face in the years ahead.”

Ada Diamonds will utilize the proceeds of the Series A to expand its proprietary technology platform to scalably deliver bespoke jewelry, launch innovative new products, and open additional showroom locations in key cities.

Valor Equity Partners focuses on the operational scale of category defining businesses, partnering with iconic businesses such as Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, Reddit, GoPuff, Misfits Market, and Addepar, among others. Valor Siren Ventures partners with early-stage retail, retail technology, food, food technology, and sustainability businesses.

"We believe lab diamonds will play a considerable role in the future of fine jewelry as diamond mining becomes less sustainable each year," said Jon Shulkin, Co-President of Valor Equity Partners and Fund Manager for Valor Siren Ventures. "We are impressed by the courage and commitment of the Ada Diamonds team setting a new standard for quality and customer experiences via its tech-enabled private showroom model. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Jason and Lindsay."

__________

About Ada Diamonds

Founded in 2015, Ada Diamonds was the first luxury purveyor of laboratory-grown diamonds.

Ada Diamonds is a love story. Founded by wife-husband team, Lindsay Reinsmith and Jason Payne, Ada Diamonds was born from their personal journey to represent their bond of marriage in an ethical, sustainable way. Ada's diamonds represent the pinnacle of human achievement: a symbol of pure love created from pure chemistry – "poetic science" – a term coined by the brand's namesake, Lady Ada Lovelace, who was an audacious and brilliant 19th century mathematician known as the "Enchantress of Numbers."

Ada Diamonds exclusively offers lab diamonds and currently has showrooms in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, Texas. For more information on Ada Diamonds, visit adadiamonds.com

About VSV

The Valor Siren Ventures (VSV) mission is to be the leading innovation engine and investor in early-stage food, food technology, retail, retail technology, and sustainability investing. Rooted in Valor’s history of food and retail technology, Valor believes there is an opportunity to develop a new model for venture investing with VSV. Our team aspires to create value by generating differentiated investment opportunities, applying our intellectual capital, and accelerating the growth of portfolio companies through operations assistance in scaling. For more information on Valor Siren Ventures, please visit valorep.com/valor-siren-ventures-vsv