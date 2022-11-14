Happy Being Well is Helping People Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time for preparing and enjoying big dinners with loved ones. HappyBeingWell.com is making this process smoother.
I know how stressful preparing for holiday gatherings can be, luckily getting creative and useful ideas to inspire fun and happy vibes for each guest makes preparing your Thanksgiving gathering fun!”UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happybeingwell.com knows how busy and stressful the holidays can be with preparing for house guests this Thanksgiving season. This is the reason Happybeingwell.com is providing resources to help people prepare and be inspired to be the hostess with the mostess this Thanksgiving season. Happybeingwell.com provides resources to help prepare vegan meals for guests that are vegan eaters for Thanksgiving gatherings. Customers can download a free Plant Based Recipe E-book on the resources web page in the blog section of Happybeingwell.com. Customers are getting inspired with creative ideas to create a festive and fun home environment for guests this Thanksgiving season with Happybeingwell.com’s free E-Book, “How to Host a Memorable Holiday Gathering”. Making a home smell wonderful for guests is always a goal for home dinner gatherings, Happybeingwell.com provides a wonderful selection of natural candles and natural essential oils for any aromatherapy diffuser. For customers who are not sure what essential oil to use, Happybeingwell.com provides a free Essential Oil E-Guide to learn about the benefits of some popular essential oils to use to simulate happy vibes in their homes this Thanksgiving season. Also, customers can get fabulous recipe ideas, cocktail recipes & home entertaining tips from Jessie-Sierra Ross, a Cocktail & TV Food Personality by listening to the “Happy Being Well” podcast on Apple iTunes, Spotify, I Heart Radio or Amazon Music. Jessie-Sierra Ross appeared on July 6th, 2022 episode on the “Happy Being Well” podcast.
Happybeingwell.com provides products to create happy Zen vibes in people's homes and also wonderful conversational pieces to get fun conversations going with their kitchen supplies such as beautiful crystal serving platters, crystal candle holders, crystal cup coasters and a tea infuser with a quartz crystal holder. Crystals are wonderful conversation starters especially since crystals are growing in popularity every day. Customers can learn more about the specific benefits of each type of crystal on the “Happy Being Well” podcast by searching for the episode titled, “Crystals”. Also, for people who live busy lives and don’t have the time to always have fresh roses on the table when entertaining their house guests to create a beautiful and peaceful ambience they can enjoy the convenience of selecting their favorite color of preserved roses that can last up to a year on Happybeingwell.com in the natural home section. The founder of Happybeingwell.com, Rita Farruggia states, "I know how stressful preparing for holiday gatherings can be, luckily getting creative and useful ideas to inspire fun and happy vibes for each guest makes preparing your Thanksgiving gathering fun!!".
There is always plenty of food at thanksgiving gatherings. Customers love getting their Resealable Translucent Snack Bags at Happybeingwell.com. People can store leftovers in these reusable snack bags and also give their guests any leftover food in a reusable translucent bag to bring to work for lunch the next day. Also, any great hostess gives their guests a little gift bag so they can cherish this year’s Thanksgiving memories. Give little gift bags, write the name of each guest on each bag and add a natural candle, a natural soap and a crystal, which all can be ordered at Happybeingwell.com. Guests will love these gift bags and they will remember the happy thanksgiving vibes of the thanksgiving party. After all, life is about creating happy memories with loved ones and happybeingwell.com is helping customers create happy memories this Thanksgiving season.
About Happybeingwell.com
Happybeingwell.com is dedicated to providing women with incredible, inspiring information, techniques, tools and natural self-care products to help women live happy being well through our products that allow them to show love to themselves, perform better, increase focus, enhance energy and live happy being well. Resources include an award-nominated podcast, “Happy Being Well”, informative e-books: SELF-CARE JOURNAL, PLANT-BASED RECIPES and MEDITATION MADE EASY, a free wellness quiz to discover your Zen, The Happy Being Well blog, and more. Instagram: @Happybeingwell - Website: http://www.happybeingwell.com
