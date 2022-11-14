South Carolina Life Sciences Conference Expects Record Gathering, Over 30 Speakers in Charleston; Registration Now Open
Tomorrow Starts Here conference to address key industry topics, industry awards and expanded exhibits; over 500 national industry leaders to gather Feb. 21-23
Life sciences is a key driver of South Carolina’s economy, and this conference’s growth is testament to the industry’s surging impact, reach and rapidly rising economic significance in our state.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic receding and America’s economy surging, the largest life sciences conference in Palmetto State history will convene February 21-23 in Charleston to address how South Carolina and America will improve healthcare and health equity for all, life sciences industry officials have announced.
— Mike Brenan, SC regional president, Truist
Themed “Tomorrow Starts Here,” the 2-day SCBIO 2023 event will feature national speaker sessions on Winning the War on Cancer, Made in SC: Innovation at Home, Transforming Healthcare Digitally, and Reshoring/Onshoring among over 20 sessions – all topics driving the state’s fastest growing industry: life sciences.
A $25.7 billion annual industry here growing faster than in any other Southeastern state, conference speakers include national pharma and medtech executives, economic developers, leaders from South Carolina’s research universities, healthcare executives, business and financial industry officials, national media and many others. In all, over 30 speakers will present a plethora of topical choices to attendees at the conference, now recognized as among life sciences’ finest across the entire region. Specific speakers will be announced over the next few weeks, officials note.
The conference will feature an expanded exhibit hall showcasing scores of life sciences industry businesses, institutions of higher learning and essential support industry partners from across America, as well as presentation of the prestigious Pinnacle Awards by South Carolina Life Sciences to the outstanding 2022 Organization of the Year and Individual of the Year. Also to be honored will be industry Rising Star under 40 years of age.
SCBIO CEO James Chappell will deliver a highly anticipated “State of South Carolina’s Life Sciences Industry” address, while hundreds of attendees will take advantage of meetings, receptions and connection sessions.
Full details are available online under Events at www.scbio.org, and registration to attend the 2-day conference is now open online. Registration and exhibiting are free or discounted to SCBIO investors, and the conference is open to interested members of the public. Early bird general admission pricing provides significant discounts to interested companies, industry supporters, students interested in life sciences, faculty and teachers. Limited Exhibit space and sponsorships are also available by inquiring at info@scbio.org.
“Life sciences is a key driver of South Carolina’s economy, and this conference’s growth is testament to the industry’s surging impact, reach and rapidly rising economic significance in our state,” stated Mike Brenan, South Carolina regional president for Truist and the 2023 Conference Chair. “Already accounting for over 85,000 highly-skilled jobs in the Palmetto State, life sciences have tremendous growth potential, and we’re excited to showcase the top companies, leaders, research universities and support organizations from across our state and country at SCBIO 2023.”
The 2-day conference annually draws attendees from across America for networking, innovation updates, opportunity discovery, partnership making and strategic discussion. Already committed attendees include officials across a broad spectrum of life sciences industries including medical devices, bio manufacturing, drug discovery, R&D, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and testing, digital health and health IT, bio-ag and more.
SCBIO is South Carolina’s investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. The industry has more than 1,000 firms directly involved in the research, development and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical device, industrial, environmental, and agricultural biotechnology products. Governor Henry McMaster has made life sciences a top state priority to continue to grow and expand the industry in the Palmetto State.
Among leading biotech and med-tech industry brands participating in the conference are Nephron Nitrile, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, BIO, Johnson & Johnson, AVX, PhRMA, Medpoint, AdvaMed, Poly-Med, VWR, Rhythmlink, C-Safe, ZEUS, Patheon Thermo Fisher, Zverse, Abbott, Alcami and more. All of South Carolina’s research universities – MUSC, Clemson and the University of South Carolina – are represented, as are major healthcare systems, and economic development entities including the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SCRA, South Carolina Hospital Association and others.
As the official state affiliate of BIO, PhRMA and AdvaMed, SCBIO members include academic institutions, biotech companies, entrepreneurial organizations, service providers, thought leaders, economic development organizations and related groups whose members are leading the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products that transform how we heal, fuel and feed the world.
For additional information on SCBIO or to register for SCBIO 2023, visit www.SCBIO.org.
