Ikeda Spa in Singapore Offers Japanese Cultural Experience in Collaboration with the Japan National Tourism Organization

With the reopening of Japan's borders, we are honoured and excited to work with JNTO in promoting Japan as the top destination of choice for Singaporean travellers” — Eric Tan, CEO of Ikeda Spa Group

SINGAPORE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that seeks to strengthen cultural ties between two nations, Ikeda Spa has announced a partnership agreement with the respected authority on Japanese travel – the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) for a winter series promotion, featuring Shizuoka prefecture's Mikans (Japanese oranges). The campaign will include travel vouchers to Japan for photo contest prizes.

Ikeda Spa’s winter packages include Mikan-inspired baths, body scrubs, and tension-relieving aromatherapy massages, all using 100% natural oil extraction mixed with pink Himalayan rock salt. Mikans are rich in Vitamin C which helps to soften and moisturise the skin while also brightening and rejuvenating it.

Winners of the photo contest will receive $500 or $100 travel vouchers sponsored by EU Holidays and JTB respectively. Also, 30 ‘Discover Another Japan All Pass’ valid for 5 Days (worth 12,000 yen) and 3 Days (worth 6,000 yen) will be given.

In addition to this attractive prize draw, all customers who book during this period will receive special gifts from JNTO, including an ECO bag and complimentary Mt. Fuji mugs inspired by the wall paintings of public baths, limited to the first 60 guests only. They will also receive Shizuoka novelty keychains and Shizuoka brochures courtesy of the sponsor, Shizuoka Prefecture. Enjoy authentic Matcha Genmaicha tea after the treatment, imported directly from Shizuoka prefecture!"

The initiative marks JNTO's maiden partnership with a local Japanese spa in Singapore, signalling its commitment towards bolstering tourism within Japan while presenting ample opportunities for both sides' guests to enjoy unparalleled hospitality experiences beyond their borders.

Ikeda Spa Group's CEO, Eric Tan, said, "With the reopening of Japan's borders, we are honoured and excited to work with JNTO in promoting Japan as the top destination of choice for Singaporean travellers." He also added, "This partnership will not only enable the guests to benefit from the exclusive gifts and travel vouchers sponsored by our partners, but we hope to realise our vision of introducing authentic Japanese wellness and culture to more people in Singapore."

This partnership comes on the back of Ikeda Spa’s successful introduction of its award-winning spa and massage wellness treatments in Singapore which offers an authentic experience of traditional Japanese spa culture such as the Hinoki Onsen bath.

Ikeda Spa has always been a strong promoter of Japanese culture and traditions. Thus, it’s looking forward to this partnership and hopes it will help increase interest in Japan as a tourism destination among Singaporeans.

For more information on Ikeda Spa’s exclusive Mikan-inspired winter packages, please call +65 6469 8080. Alternatively, you can visit www.ikedaspa.com for more information about the photo contest. We hope you'll join us at Ikeda Spa soon!

Ikeda Spa is located at 787 Bukit Timah Road (Before 6th Ave), Singapore 269762.