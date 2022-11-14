Celebrating 25 Years of the Fish Art Contest: Youth - Start Prepping Those Entries

Using art and writing, the Georgia Fish Art Contest (part of the international Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest) can ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world.

To enter, participants select a fish species of their choice and create an original, hand-done illustration. Participants 4th grade and older will also submit a brief piece of creative writing or an essay pertaining to their chosen species to showcase what they have learned. Youth can win prizes such as Bass Pro Shops gift cards, merchandise from sponsors, and international recognition.

Take note, there also are many additional specialty award categories for 2023, including the Guy Harvey Shark Award, the Invader Crusader Award and the Go Fish Georgia Award. These additional contest opportunities may have different species and/or entry requirements. For example, the Go Fish Georgia Award celebrates fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers. More info about award categories and all requirement details found at FishArt.org.

All Georgia contestants must complete the Georgia-specific entry form (WildlifeForever.org/home/fish-art/fish-entry-forms/georgia-entry-forms/). Entries are due by Feb. 28, 2023, and can be submitted digitally or by mail to Marion Baker/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069).

More Info About the Go Fish Georgia Award: This award was created to celebrate fish species found in the state of Georgia which are commonly sought by anglers. The artwork is chosen based on how well the judges feel it represents the fish and/or fishing in Georgia. The artists who receive this award will have copies of their artwork on display, alongside state winners, at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com) in Perry, Georgia.

Special note for Georgia educators: Participating educators will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free guided field trip at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com) for one class.

Complete information about the Fish Art Contest available at FishArt.org.

About the Fish Art Program: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art® Contest, is supported by Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, International Game Fish Association, the USDA Forest Service, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and National Fish Habitat Partnership. Bringing youth, art, and conservation together, the Fish Art program is free to enter. Visit FishArt.org.

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America's outdoor heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest™ and Songbird Art Contest™, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at WildlifeForever.org.