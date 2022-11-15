Vincentric Announces 2023 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Audi & Ford are Star-Performers

10th annual awards use total cost of ownership to provide guidance and insight to shoppers looking for a CPO vehicle.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Audi outperforming the competition with five model-level winners and two brand-level awards in the Luxury Car and Luxury SUV categories. Ford was close behind, also with five model winners and an outstanding seventh-consecutive victory for Best CPO Value Van brand. Other brand winners were Kia for Best CPO Value Passenger Car brand, Subaru for Best CPO Value SUV brand, and Chevrolet for Best CPO Value Truck brand.This year marks the fifth time that Audi has earned the Best CPO Value Luxury Car brand award, aided by a fourth-time win for the TT for Luxury Sports Car, a third-time win for the A3 for Luxury Compact, and a win for the RS 6 for Luxury Wagon. In the Luxury SUV category, the Q3 with its second victory for Luxury Compact SUV and the Q7 for Luxury Large SUV helped Audi claim the top spot on the podium.Ford’s champions were the Transit Connect passenger and cargo vans, which earned their sixth-consecutive and third-consecutive wins in their segments and paved the way to this year’s repeat brand-level victory. Other Ford front runners were the F-150 with its seventh win for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup, as well as the Expedition and Escape Plug-In Hybrid.Kia’s Passenger Car brand award was led by the Kia Rio which conquered both the Subcompact and the Subcompact Hatchback segments, with additional wins from the Soul and Sorento Hybrid. The Subaru Outback claimed an impressive sixth-consecutive win for Mid-Size SUV, and propelled Subaru to the brand-level win alongside the Crosstrek, which won the Compact SUV segment. The Subaru Legacy also won the Mid-Size segment for the third time. Finally, Chevrolet rounded out the brand winners thanks to best-in-class performances from the Silverado truck line. The Silverado 2500 won the Full-Size 3/4-Ton Pickup segment for the fifth time, and the Silverado 3500 won the Full-Size 1-Ton Pickup segment for the fourth time.Other brands with award-winning models were BMW, Chrysler, Freightliner, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, and Volvo. Additional noteworthy model winners were the Toyota Avalon with an outstanding ninth-consecutive win for Large Sedan; the Lincoln MKX with its fifth win; and the Lexus RC its fourth win.“For the past decade, the Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards have been helping consumers who are in the market for a CPO vehicle make informed, insightful decisions,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Choosing a CPO vehicle can be a great way to reduce automotive cost of ownership, and choosing a Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Award winner can help give buyers confidence that their choice will deliver great value for their money.”To determine the 2023 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 17,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.Further information regarding the 2023 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Awards and methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2023 model years in the US and 2010-2023 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Autoblog, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, and many others. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API. In addition, each year the company announces the Vincentric Best Value Awards in the United States and Canada for both the Fleet and Consumer markets to help buyers with their vehicle purchase decisions.