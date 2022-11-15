“Nottingham Harbor” by Jack Lorenz Goes to the Miami Book Fair 2022
Author Jack Lorenz holds book signing event for "Nottingham Harbor" at the BX Mall, New Jersey, on July 31, 2022.
Writers’ Branding features Jack Lorenz’s fictional crime novel in the literary wonderland of Downtown MiamiPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Lorenz, or the Great Uncle Jack of his family, has been a mathematician all his life. He is a graduate of a pre-engineering public high school in Baltimore and finished Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Lorenz practiced engineering for fifty years and taught high school math for four years. A few years ago, Lorenz started writing stories, with his debut published novel, Nottingham Harbor.
Set in Northern New England, the gripping story of Nottingham Harbor starts with the rape of a teacher merely walking home from work. Mattie, a friend and fellow—math teacher at that, takes up the cause to identify the serial rapist from the DNA evidence, getting help from a friend, Sergeant Bill Simpson, with the identifications. From here on out, a task force of State Police attempts to connect rape cases from three states to several serial rapists using DNA and logic.
After working on the narrative and reading about DNA analysis stories, Lorenz realizes the significant purpose of Nottingham Harbor. The clever fictional crime novel presents techniques for effectively tracing serial rapists, and the logical investigation followed in the story can serve as an actual method for real-life law enforcement to catch sexual perpetrators lurking in the streets and bring them behind bars.
With deep concern for the alarming number of rape cases, Lorenz is on a mission to educate readers, victims, and authorities through the techniques he tackles in Nottingham Harbor. He hopes to draw attention to how poor the various jurisdictions in the USA handle rape kits and DNA analysis. Carrying on with his endeavor, Lorenz spreads the message of Nottingham Harbor in the literary wonderland of Downtown Miami, partaking in the nation’s finest book festival, the Miami Book Fair 2022.
In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, Writers’ Branding brings the fictional crime novel of Jack Lorenz to the Miami Book Fair 2022. Enjoy the story and embrace the logic of Nottingham Harbor, available exclusively in The Reading Glass Books booth located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, on November 18-20, 2022.
Lorenz also recently held a Book Signing session for Nottingham Harbor at the BX Mall, New Jersey, last July 31, 2022, with Writers’ Branding. The author met supporters and new audiences in the successful event and is now working on an updated book cover you don’t want to miss—a new face to better convey the Nottingham Harbor.
Nottingham Harbor champions a noble endeavor. Get to know how Jack Lorenz ingeniously tracks down criminals as you grab a copy of Nottingham Harbor, available at Amazon and across other major online bookstore retailers.
