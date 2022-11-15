THREAD.MONEY Recruits Top Globally Ranked Blockchain Advisor Ian Scarffe
No. 1 ranked advisor and key influencer, Ian Scarffe has joined Thread.Money to advise on their multinational NFT real estate strategy.WARWICK, BERMUDA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread.Money today has announced the addition of renowned blockchain industry thought leader and web3 fintech business expert, Ian Scarffe, to their advisory board.
A recognized leading influencer, Ian Scarffe consults for top companies, projects and programs around the world with a special focus on disruptive qualities across the spectrum of blockchain technologies from NFT markets and decentralized finance (DeFi) to Play2Earn games and now NFT smart neighborhood real estate.
“Ian’s rank and credibility as a worldwide leader really says it all. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome him to Thread,” says founder Francesco Kozerski. “It really is an honor and a privilege to include Ian Scarffe in our team of advisors. His list of accomplishments in the space are unparalleled and exactly what Thread needs to help execute our global vision.”
Far beyond formidable in Web3 or fintech, Ian is an independent expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020, the European Union’s largest research and innovation program. His years of experience with the world's best and brightest has also generated a large network of funders, blockchain angel investors, family wealth offices and ultra high-worth individuals that trust his expert guidance.
“I couldn’t wait to start working with Thread!”, said Scarffe. “This is a unique opportunity that falls in line with my mission to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities.”
About Thread.Money
Thread.Money is a real estate development project designing and building NFT smart neighborhoods that address the world’s housing, health, education, energy and financial challenges. The team has developed over 16,000 acres of mixed use property in Florida and Georgia and is building a global community of collaborative innovators in sustainability engineering, urban development and blockchain technology for the purpose of building the world’s best smart neighborhoods. For more information, visit the project website at: https://thread.money
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Contact:
Francesco Kozerski
THREAD.MONEY
+1 954-300-1680
fkoz@thread.money
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other