CodeLogic Offers Strategies for Comprehensive API Endpoint Governance During Live Digital Seminar

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic, the Continuous Software Intelligence company, today announced it is hosting a digital seminar led by industry experts who will share practical advice for achieving continuous API endpoint discovery in light of New York Department of Financial Services' (NYDFS) pending cybersecurity compliance updates.

"API Endpoints & Cybersecurity: Are You Exposed?" will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 2022 at 2 p.m. EST register for free here: https://app.livestorm.co/codelogic/endpoint-governance

Digital Seminar Overview:

API endpoints are among the most vulnerable of attack surfaces, yet most organizations can't confidently identify all of them. If you manage a complex codebase—especially at a financial institution—you probably know that even modern API Management tools can't manage what they don't know exists.

Recently, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) proposed amendments to cybersecurity regulation 23 NYCRR § 500 that would require a complete, accurate, and up-to-date inventory of all assets within an organization's purview. This could include APIs found not only in the organization's own proprietary software, but also in open source and third-party software libraries. Suddenly, a governance and security problem is rapidly becoming a compliance problem as well.

Join this digital seminar to learn:

The different ways that the proposed amendment to cybersecurity regulation may soon impact organizations and how to get started with API endpoint governance

Examples of how non-compliance with cybersecurity regulations can be extremely costly to an organization and why companies across the globe should start planning for changes now

Strategies to achieve continuous API endpoint discovery with Continuous Software Intelligence (CSI)

About the speakers:

Eric Minick , VP Product, CodeLogic



Minick is an internationally recognized expert in software delivery with over fifteen years' experience with continuous delivery, DevOps and Agile practices. Minick is the author of "Application Release and Deployment for Dummies" and is cited or acknowledged in the books "Continuous Integration", "Agile Conversations" and "Team Topologies". Today, he leads the product management team at CodeLogic. He joins the CodeLogic team from IBM, where his team delivered market leading continuous delivery and continuous testing tools. Donnie Hasseltine , Chief Security Officer, Xenon Partners



Hasseltine is the CSO of Xenon Partners, a tech private equity firm specializing in B2B SaaS companies. Additionally, he serves as the CEO of their portfolio company Packagecloud, a unified, developer friendly repository for software artifacts trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Xenon, he served as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry and reconnaissance officer. Hasseltine is also the Information Technology Sector Chief for the Bay Area chapter of InfraGard, a public-private partnership with the FBI to protect U.S. critical infrastructure, and a Veteran Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution.

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic provides Continuous Software Intelligence for understanding the totality of software structures, from API and code to data. It delivers technology leaders and software developers insights into the true state and complexity of growing software systems and the impact of change that hinders innovation and causes failure. Unlike static and application-level analysis tools, CodeLogic is the first and only searchable system of record that combines binary and runtime scans for code and database dependencies on a dynamic, real-time basis. With CodeLogic, technical leads can predictably understand and inform rewrite/refactor decisions knowing the impact of every code change so builds never break. For more information, visit www.codelogic.com.

