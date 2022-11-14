Smarter Ecom Is Creating Long Term Wealth By Building Brands For Clients

Building a brand is no longer a distant dream with assistance from Smarter Ecom. Smarter Ecom builds new brands in every aspect of the business, from the supply chain to online marketplaces.

New and small brands are always looking for ways to grow and increase sales. With many eCommerce giants out there, such as Amazon or Walmart, there are plenty of options to sell your products on these marketplaces, but they all require extensive knowledge to get set up. “Done-For-You" companies promise expansion into large online marketplaces, but many of them use the same dropship and wholesale format across all the sites they try to sell on, and this is against the terms of many Ecommerce marketplaces, resulting in the business getting banned from selling on a major online marketplace.

Smarter Ecom LLC is different. From the beginning of the process, they are focused on every part of building a brand and doing things properly. Their clients see massive growth of their brands through a perfectly executed advertising and marketing strategy, and this is the key to building a long term sustainable brand on these marketplaces.

The incredible benefits of building a brand with Smarter Ecom

Smarter Ecom handles 95% of the online business management so that clients don’t have to. For the client, this makes the majority of the new business passive income. Behind the scenes, Smarter Ecom’s team is working hard to build their client’s brand.

The Smarter Ecom team has 15 years of combined experience building brands and they have perfected the process of building an online brand. The onboarding team handles all the heavy lifting by guiding clients with the business entity, business insurance, and business bank accounts set up. After your brand is created, Smarter Ecom trademarks your brand and properly registers the brand with the online marketplaces, preventing anybody from selling your products. If the brand needs to get funding to make the jump, Smarter Ecom has plenty of vetted partners who can help with business loans.

The first milestone for Smarter Ecom is to get the brand to $30,000 in monthly income within 18-24 months of signing on with them. Smarter Ecom’s Online Retail Automation doesn’t take any of the power away from a brand. Each brand still remains in complete ownership of their client. Smarter Ecom is the operational partner that handles the day-to-day work.

The Smarter Ecom team takes responsibility for all operations, whether it be sourcing materials, shipping, or even customer service. The clients working with them get to reap the benefits of Smarter Ecom’s industry expertise while remaining in complete ownership of their business.

Conclusion

Smarter Ecom LLC can take a brand from an unestablished brand to a successful brand in a matter of months. They leverage their own expert team and connections to build a brand for the business owner so that the business owner can rest assured that they are in good hands. This partnership will create a source of long-term, passive income for brands and help ensure their success. Not only will it boost the monthly income of a brand, but it will also improve the value of the brand itself and builds equity. Smarter Ecom LLC is the obvious choice for any investor looking for an operational partner to break them into the eCommerce market.

