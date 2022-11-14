NDVSB Partners Endorse NDVSB Programs
NDVSB partners describe how the NDVSB Program provides entrance into Federal acquisitions for Veteran Owned and Military Spouse Owned businessesAUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) recently received endorsements from key partners in support of the benefits of participating in NDVSB Programs. Representing the voices of veteran-owned and military spouse-owned entrepreneurs as well as experts in selling tactical products into the federal government. These endorsements support and validate the goal of NDVSB – to build capacity and resiliency with intention.
NDVSB has a mission to build stronger diverse small businesses through technology that automates and streamlines business processes, providing increased revenue opportunities and scalability to compete within large Private Enterprise and Public Sector accounts. Each endorsement confirms that the technology behind NDVSB accomplishes this mission, providing not only capacity but also serves as a gateway into larger federal opportunities.
NDVSB supporters include The Rosie Network, Kroll International, and V3GO.
“NDVSB is really the single best platform available today to allow our veteran-owned and military spouse-owned small businesses do business with the government. There is no easier entry” states Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network, a national non-profit organization that builds stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programs and support services that empower active-duty, veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership.
Gregory Wainwright, Government Sales Manager of Kroll International, commented “The technology platform is extremely easy to use”. Kroll International, LLC has been the leading wholesale-only distributor of Law Enforcement, Public Safety, Military, Homeland Security, and Shooting Sports products for over 35 years.
“NDVSB and V3GO have similar missions. One is to sell to the federal government and do it efficiently and economically. And second is to take care of the veteran” states Oscar Valdez, CEO and COO of V3GO, a Colorado based veteran owned small business with customers in Federal and Private sectors.
