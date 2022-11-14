CONSUMER RESEARCH CONFIRMS STRONG DESIRE AND NEED FOR AIR-CLENZ IN TRANSPORTATION
Consumers understand the risk of airborne cross-infection is real in airplanes, trains, and cars; they will pay more for better indoor air quality and safety
Almost 50% of surveyed fliers are very worried about airborne cross infection despite what airlines say about in-flight cabin air safety. Air-Clenz reduces the risk of infection by two to three times.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air-Clenz Systems™ (Air-Clenz™) today published the results of a consumer research study of 500 U.S. frequent fliers that documents both significant concern about airborne disease cross-infection while flying and interest in how Air-Clenz technology reduces the odds of cross-infection by two to three times. The study found that almost 50% of passengers are very worried about airborne cross infection despite what airlines say about the safety of cabin air when flying. The study also revealed frequent fliers prefer to travel with technology such as Air-Clenz aboard, and will even pay more for an Air-Clenz equipped flight. Fliers also want to see Air-Clenz in cars they buy or lease, as well as in trains.
— Stuart Sheldon, Air-Clenz CEO
The study was conducted by global market insights and analytics firm REVELOCITY. It surveyed 500 Americans who fly regularly for business, pleasure, or both. The on-line survey was fielded from October 11-18, 2022.
Key study insights:
• 57% of respondent fliers are VERY CONCERNED about Air Cleanliness when flying
• 74% of respondent fliers identified Air Quality & Seating Area Cleanliness to be their top priority when flying
• 81% have a positive initial reaction to how Air-Clenz stops, captures, and cleans exhaled breaths, coughs, and sneezes - as well as general cabin air - to 99.97% pure at each individual seat, before it moves through the cabin as the central HVAC system mixes cabin air.
• 70% would pay 5% or more for their tickets if the aircraft utilized Air-Clenz™, while 44% say they would pay 10% or more.
• 73% say that what Air-Clenz does would be very motivating in their selection of which airline to fly.
• 62% would choose an airline equipped with Air-Clenz over airlines without it.
• 75% say flying with Air-Clenz increases their likelihood of flying in the next 12 months
“We’re pleased to see that hundreds of frequent U.S. fliers understand that aircraft cabin air is a source of airborne disease cross-infection,” says Stu Sheldon, Air-Clenz Chief Executive Officer. “Their concerns align well with studies such as the one by the University of New Mexico School of Mechanical Engineering, which found that airborne diseases such as the common cold, influenza, COVID, and more spread easily in even the most modern aircraft cabin such as a Boeing 737-800. Unfortunately, even with the use of excellent HEPA filters and with cabin air changes every 2-3 minutes, it is not nearly enough to suppress the spread of infectious airborne diseases in the cabin when, as an example, we can contract certain variants of COVID within 10 seconds of inhaling a nearby person’s infectious breath, cough, or sneeze. Air-Clenz reduces this risk of infection by two to three times.”
“We’re thankful that the respondent fliers also value our approach enough to say they’d choose an airline with technology like ours over airlines without it,” continued Sheldon. “Their willingness to pay more tells airlines and the commercial aviation industry that equipping their aircraft with Air-Clenz both makes financial sense and differentiates them versus their competition.”
“The REVELOCITY team was intrigued by the basic premise of what Air-Clenz does, and interested to see how the market at large would respond to its unique product capabilities,” explains REVELOCITY CEO Read Ziegler. “As the data shows, travelers not only have a strong positive reaction to the Air-Clenz product, they also are motivated to travel more often and choose airlines with Air-Clenz aboard.”
To see the full survey questionnaire, please visit https://bit.ly/3E6KbAF.
About Air-Clenz Systems™
Air-Clenz Systems™ (Air-Clenz) www.Air-Clenz.com based in Atlanta, Georgia, was launched by success-proven inventors, scientists, and collaboration partners attempting to solve major global challenges sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye to benefit the global population. The Air-Clenz proprietary technology focuses on the quick capture and cleaning of airborne diseases and particles from exhaled breath and general air before they disperse within an indoor space and potentially infect or harm others. The technology can be adapted to work in most indoor venues where individuals are seated, including schools, offices, houses of worship, learning institutions, theaters, and vehicles of all types, including aircraft.
The Air-Clenz business model is to license or sell its intellectual property after inventing, developing working prototypes, and protecting its IP with US and international patents.
About REVELOCITY
This study was conducted by REVELOCITY (www.revelocitygroup.com ) a global market insights and analytics firm that has conducted successful market research projects in more than 35 countries worldwide for numerous Fortune 1000 clients. REVELOCITY has specific expertise in conducting qualitative and quantitative B2C and B2B concept research, from early stage to mature market products. REVELOCITY client experience includes companies such as Fiserv, Sandals Resorts, Samsung, Verint, Delta Air Lines, and Intercontinental Hotels Group.
