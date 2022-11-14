3D Sewing Robots Market Size to Gain US$ 40.36 million by 2028 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Sewing Robots Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 17.21 million in 2021 to US$ 40.36 million by 2028. The market is registering a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
The rising e-commerce fashion sector is primarily shaping the scope of the 3D sewing robot market. Increased online shopping has been in trend for many years now. With the rise of online fashion brands like Macy's Inc., Nike Inc., and lululemon Athletica Inc., the demand for 3D sewing robots for efficient design and fast sewing will ultimately increase.
Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eCommerce sales stay afloat in 2020, thereby presenting attractive prospects for the 3D sewing robot market.
Restraint
The lack of awareness about the potential of 3D sewing robots, along with the high costs of the machines, may limit the market growth in the coming years. Apart from that, apparel manufacturers witness various challenges associated with international trade policies that differ from country to country. Thus, it could be another notable factor that may limit the demand for the 3D sewing robots market over the forecast period.
Opportunities
The high efficacy rate of 3D sewing robots in the apparel industry will be opportunistic for the market. SoftWear claims that one of its robots can produce 1,142 t-shirts within 8 hours. Moreover, the single t-shirt produced through a machine costs around US$ 0.33, which raises the profit margins for the companies.
Trends
The growing digital revolution in the textile and apparel industry will benefit the market. Digitalization has taken a significant place even in the textile industry, wherein industry giants are focusing on adopting efficient technologies to increase profit margins and reduce manual work. Moreover, companies are constantly focusing on machine innovations, which will unveil opportunities for industry growth.
COVID-19 impact on Global 3D Sewing Robots Market
The global 3D sewing robot market recorded a significant decline of around 4.4% in 2020, owing to the decline in the demand from end-users. The sales of 3D sewing robots decreased as people started avoiding shopping to focus more on basic necessities. To combat the prevailing challenges, industry giants had to shut their doors. However, there was a significant spike in the demand for facemasks, which forced organizations to increase the production rate. Therefore, the demand for 3D sewing robots increased to sustain the bulk production of facemasks and other personal protective equipment.
Segmentation Analysis
On the basis of application, the clothes segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of application, the clothes segment dominated the global 3D sewing robots market with the highest market share of 38.4%, while the car interior will exhibit the highest growth rate of 14.6% over the forecast period. The growth of the clothes segment in the 3D sewing robots market is attributed to the growing sales of clothes through the e-commerce segment. Additionally, the car interior segment is expected to have a significant contribution in the coming years because of the growing demand for aesthetics in seat covers and the increasing integration of fabrics in the door interiors.
On the basis of region, North America held dominance in the global 3D sewing robots market
Based on region, North America is leading with the highest market share of 44% in the global 3D sewing robots market. The growth of the North America 3D sewing robots market is attributable to the high adoption of advanced technologies in the region's textile and apparel industry. Additionally, the presence of key industry giants in the region will present attractive prospects for market growth during the analysis period.
The Asia-Pacific 3D sewing robots market will exhibit the highest growth rate of 14.3% over the forecast period owing to the evolving trend of digitalized technologies in the region's textiles sector. Additionally, the growing e-commerce sales of apparel are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
KSL Keilmann Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Lorsch is the firm operating in the global 3D sewing robots market. The firm offers basic 3D sewing robots unit 500KL, liner axis 3D-robot sewing unit KL 502, and portal 3D robot sewing unit KL 504.
Sewbo, Inc. focuses on helping manufacturers develop higher-quality clothing at lower costs. The firm aims to shorten supply chains and decline the long lead times, thereby helping users reduce the overall time and cost of sewing.
SoftWear Automation is an Atlanta-based advanced machine-vision and robotics firm that is known for its fully automated Sewbots. The firm aims at developing higher quality products at low cost in order to build trust and mutual connection.
Vetron Typical Europe GmbH offers a series of sewing and welding machines. The technologies offered by the firm focus on actual speed and the permanent measurement of the material thickness. Moreover, the company has established a state-of-the-art research and development department in Germany, which has a team of more than 40 experienced mechanical engineers, designers, software engineers, etc.
KMF Maschinenbau GmbH has been maintaining a strong foothold since 1874. The firm is among the leading international companies engaged in mechanical engineering sector.
