Track a cryptocurrency portfolio using FusedFolio

Introducing FusedFolio, a crypto portfolio tracking service for crypto investors that can help them to keep a track of their investments using a single platform

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in the crypto market has become common with more and more people investing in them. Over time, many such users end up with wallets and accounts on multiple blockchain networks and exchanges. Tracking, measuring, and managing all such accounts becomes a grueling task for such investors. They look for tools or resources that can help them track their portfolio with relative ease.

FusedFolio is a service that was created by and for crypto investors to help investors track their crypto portfolio. The service allows them to connect their wallets and exchanges. The service fetches balances from all of these exchanges and wallets and shows the users a consolidated view of their holdings.

The role of FusedFolio:

It is a platform that lets investors keep track of the changing values of different coins and tokens that they hold. It simplifies the process of tracking changes in the portfolio. Thus, users can monitor the performance of their assets using a single dashboard.

FusedFolio was launched recently as a crypto portfolio tracking service. For now, it integrates with over 50 blockchain networks and over 15 exchanges. The balance is updated once daily, and the crypto prices are updated several times throughout the day. Thus, users can get the latest value of their holdings whenever they want. The creators reveal that they will soon be integrating other popular exchanges and networks as well.

How investors can use this service:

Crypto investors can use the dashboard in their accounts to keep an eye on their crypto investments. They will not have to log in to individual exchange accounts to check the performance because that would be a tedious and often time-consuming process. Using their dashboard on FusedFolio, they can view everything using a few clicks. For more information, please visit: https://app.fusedfolio.com