Kneip switches to CETREL Securities for AIFMD reporting in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, announces that Cetrel Securities, a subsidiary of Worldline Group, a leader in financial data and regulatory reporting services, becomes its sole filing partner as the companies expand their collaboration to enhance AIFMD filing in Luxembourg.
Yves-Marie Wallyn, authorized director at CETREL Securities and Mario Mantrisi, Strategy Director at Kneip.
For over 10 years, Cetrel Securities and Kneip have been offering a common solution to ensure fund registration processes with the CSSF. By extending Cetrel Securities’ capability to file AIFMD reports for its clients, Kneip will ensure that the reports are disseminated to the Luxembourg regulators in the most secure and efficient way.
Cetrel Securities offers a Secure Online Reporting Transfer service, addressing the legal reporting & fund reporting data transmission challenges toward regulators. The Cetrel Securities platforms enable secured and seamless data transfer towards the 3 following Luxembourg regulatory bodies: Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Banque Centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) and Commissariat Aux Assurances (CAA).
As a European leader in investor disclosure reporting, Kneip has been providing best-in-class AIFMD reporting since 2014. With Kneip, clients can ensure compliance with reporting Annex IV across all EU member states and in markets which have adopted the AIFMD regime. Its solution ensures the highest levels of acceptance for filing at European regulators, by providing an end-to-end workflow for managing AIFMD reporting, from the data you import, through the calculations, the production and the filing of Annex IV reports.
Mario Mantrisi, Strategy Director at Kneip, said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Cetrel Securities to our AIFMD service. As Cetrel Securities’ dissemination platform supports our AIF Annex IV reporting solution, it will provide added security for our clients and further strengthen their ability to ensure full compliance with the CSSF regulation.”
Yves-Marie Wallyn, authorized director at CETREL Securities, said: “This new technical collaboration will enhance the existing partnership between Cetrel Securities and Kneip, which has been built on the mutual appreciation of each other’s strengths for the benefit of clients for more than 10 years.”
