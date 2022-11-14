TheraBox Now Offering Four Self-Care Plans

TheraBox, the unique way to inspire happier lives with joy-boosting activities and thoughtful wellness products, has expanded its subscription plans.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBox, the unique and popular monthly self-care subscription concept, is now offering four self-care plans.

“We are very excited about this,” said the innovative Ting Jiang, CEO, and founder of TheraBox. “We invite you to choose your self-care plan and live your best life and never go without self-care.”

TheraBox offers a Month-to-Month plan; Three-Month Prepay Plan; Six-Month Prepay Plan, and a 12-Month Prepay Plan. All four plans include:

• New self-care themes monthly.

• 7 to 8 full-sized products.

• Up to $195+value in every box.

• Shops worldwide.

• Renews monthly.

• Hassle-free cancellations and skips.

Individuals can log into their accounts and cancel or skip a shipment at any time.

The TheraBox mission is solid and focused: to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful products to achieve a purposeful and inspirational life. Each TheraBox contains a happiness-boosting activity (inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity) and eight natural, organic, and feel-good wellness products like aromatherapy, clean beauty, and skincare.

Originally, TheraBox was created as the ultimate self-care box, to keep those happy neurons firing and make self-care a little easier and more accessible for today’s busy people. TheraBox aims to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful self-care products. The company believes self-care equals self-love.

For more information, please visit mytherabox.com/about-us and https://mytherabox.com/blogs/therabox-blog

###

About TheraBox

TheraBox is a monthly self-care subscription focused on inspiring happier lives. Each box incorporates 1 happiness boosting activity inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity. Additionally, we select 7-8 wellness products sourced from vendors that produce natural, organic, and feel-good products ranging from aromatherapy, clean beauty/skincare, and unique lifestyle goodies. Themes and items change each month---always a delightful surprise!

Contact Details:

600 W Santa Ana Blvd Ste

114A PMB 408

Santa Ana, CA 92701

United States