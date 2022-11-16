Premier League Footballer Alex Iwobi Partners with Disruptive Mobile Gaming App GameStake

Alex Iwobi Partners With GameStake Premier League Footballer Alex Iwobi in GameStake Merch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Kingdom, London, November 2022: Today the fun and rewarding mobile app has hit another huge milestone by partnering up with an elite football star.

Everton Superstar Alex lwobi has partnered with a disruptive new mobile gaming app: GameStake

Everton football player and Nigerian International Alex lwobi has officially become GameStake's first Brand Ambassador.

On partnering with GameStake, Alex had this to say:

"When my team brought me the opportunity to partner with a mobile gaming company that rewards people just for playing games, I thought this is the type of thing I can get behind. I love the idea of rewarding people, and what better way of rewarding people than having fun; and this is especially useful during a cost of living crisis like we're experiencing now. I'm really excited about the partnership and what the future holds"

GameStake CEO and founder Amit was equally enthusiastic about the partnership by adding:

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Alex on board as our first ever brand ambassador, he embodies everything GameStake is about, he's at the top of his game, is an elite individual, and most importantly is a humble, down to earth guy who has a really charitable side to him. It also doesn't hurt that I am an Everton fan"

We have some fantastic content on the way with Alex and we are looking forward to sharing this with you all!

GameStake Info:

GameStake is a London based, disruptive mobile gaming platform that rewards players for their time in a meaningful way and optimises brand campaigns.

Players can access multiple casual mobile games all within one app and get paid gems for every minute they spend playing the games. Those gems get redeemed in the rewards shop against products like Uber Vouchers, Amazon Gift Cards, iPhones, and much more.

Brands can also use the GameStake platform to engage with new audiences in a targeted manner and use analytics to optimise their campaigns. Brands find themselves placed in front of authentic, engaged users to increase brand awareness and conversions, while players get offers and promotions from brands they like.

GameStake uses a combination of brand ambassadors, content creators and influencers to promote brand campaigns, and currently have Premier League and International footballer, Alex Iwobi, as a brand ambassador.

The app is currently available in the U.K. with plans to expand to the US and India in the works.

Here's the link to the blog post: https://www.gamestake.gg/iwobi/

