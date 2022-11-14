Bid Detail is Awarded as Best Procurement Startup – 2022
Bid Detail (Bizway Solutions Private Limited), a One-Stop Shop for Government Tenders & Federal Opportunities Globally is awarded by SiliconIndia.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bid Detail (Bizway Solutions Private Limited), a One-Stop Shop for Government Tenders & Federal Opportunities Globally is awarded by SiliconIndia, A Magazine in publication for the last 27 Years famously known for intrinsically covering the happenings of the modern technology revolution in India.
SiliconIndia through their Startup City Edition conducted thorough research, checks, and tests to award the 10 Best Procurement Startup for the year 2022 and recognized Bid Detail as 10 BEST PROCUREMENTSTARTUPS - 2022
While Awarding, EMMANUEL CHRISTI DAS The Special Editor of the Startup City edition of SiliconIndia Group, mentioned specially that the Comprehensive and Turn-key approach of Bid Detail has achieved significant milestones with their Solutions and Services, and wished to keep such stellar performance by Bid Detail upward around the Globe in the time to come.
Bizway Solutions Private Limited, well-known as Bid Detail brand in the Global Tenders Information arena) was founded in 2016 by Dr. Manoj Verma and Mr. Amit Parikh.
On being awarded such a prestigious acknowledgment, Dr. Manoj Verma, Co-Promoter & Director mentioned that Bid Detail is envisioned as a universal platform that will provide daily access to all global tenders invited in the public domain for all industry or procurement segments worldwide The portal covers Contract Award Notices and Project Notices & Procurement News. It also offers innovative ‘Bidding Consultancy and Facilitation Services with assistance from ‘Country Associates locally present in project countries for pre-bid, bidding, and post-bid activities.
About Bid Detail
The BidDetail.com website provides worldwide government tenders, online tenders, procurement news, contract awards, and project information online. We publish all tender notices, RFPs, RFQs, and bid documents from worldwide countries. Enhance your business with the great tender service facilities at Bid Detail the most trusted tender portal.
Bid Detail provides World’s Largest Live Global Tender, Procurement News, and Contract Award Data Access. Bid Detail Also Provide “Bidding Consultancy & Facilitation Services”, Tender Analytic Reports, and Tenders E-mail Alert Service. In nutshell, Bid Detail is Enhancing Company’s Business Boundaries and Government Clientele Worldwide.
For more details visit: www.biddetail.com
About SiliconIndia Magazine
In The year 2005, siliconindia India Edition started being published from Bangalore after Solidifying the whole diaspora from the moment of its inception in the US in 1997, and ever since then siliconindia publishes exclusive and authentic content through stories of burgeoning entrepreneurs, outstanding technologists, and accomplished CXOs, along with business analysis, leading technology trends, and opinions. Having procured the wisdom and augmented the insights on various verticals, besides technology, siliconindia over the years has branched into sectors ranging from Enterprise Services to Healthcare, Education, Consultants, Real Estate, Lifestyle, and Startups.
For more details visit: https://startup.siliconindia.com/vendor/bid-detail-onestop-shop-for-government-tenders-federal-opportunities-globally-cid-18679.html
