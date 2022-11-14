Cloud IAM Market to Grow at 21.50% CAGR During 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

The global cloud IAM market size reached US$ 3.93 Billion in 2021, to reach a value of US$ 13.42 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cloud IAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cloud IAM market size reached US$ 3.93 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13.42 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Cloud identity and access management (IAM) ?

Cloud identity and access management (IAM) represent a cloud-based service that controls the permission and access of users and cloud resources. It entails password and access management, single sign-on, user provisioning, directory services, audit governance, compliance management, etc. Cloud IAM is widely utilized by businesses and organizations to authenticate, authorize, and evaluate users according to set policies and roles. It enhances security, protects data, reduces risk exposure, prevents cyber-attacks, etc.

Cloud IAM is an easy-to-use framework that promotes user satisfaction, improves productivity, and minimizes capital expenditure. It finds widespread applications across numerous sectors, including retail, education, healthcare, telecommunication, media, information technology (IT), etc.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-iam-market/requestsample

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cloud IAM Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for these services across enterprises to protect systems from unauthorized access and misuse, authenticate users, and track user activities is among the key factors stimulating the cloud IAM market.

Apart from this, the extensive adoption of blockchain technology in cloud IAM to acquire a decentralized and secured process of verification and storage of identity credentials to prevent fraud and identity theft is also propelling the global market. Furthermore, the emerging trends of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and choose-your-own-device (CYOD) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

In addition to this, the elevating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and the implementation of stringent cyber-security regulations by government bodies are expected to positively influence the cloud IAM market over the forecasted years.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-iam-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Service:

• User Provisioning

• Single Sign-On

• Access Management

• Multi-Factor Authentication

• Password Management

• Directory Services

• Governance and Compliance Management

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Public

• Hybrid

• Private

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail

• Education

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Google LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Okta Inc.

• OneLogin Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Ping Identity Corporation

• Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

• Ubisecure Inc

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Blockchain Identity Management Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-identity-management-market

Cloud Collaboration Market Forecast 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-collaboration-market

Virtualization Software Market Size: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtualization-software-market

Player Tracking Market Trends 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/player-tracking-market

Screenless Display Market Growth: https://www.imarcgroup.com/screenless-display-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800