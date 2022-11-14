Painting Robots Market Size 2022 | By Top Key Player with Production, Competitive Analysis, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Painting Robots Market

The global painting robots market size reached US$ 2.11 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 3.78 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.80% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global painting robots market size reached US$ 2.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.80% during 2022-2027.

Painting robots refer to industrial robots having automated paint systems to control numerous spray parameters, including atomization and fan air, voltage, fluid flow, etc. They usually comprise general painting and spray operations, vertical lines, three-dimension (3D), floor paintings, etc. Painting robots rely on anti-collision software to work in limited space and proximity without crashing into each other. They aid in increasing the consistency and finishing quality while lowering the operational costs and waste materials during painting. Painting robots reduce the risk of injuries or accidents of human workers as they have explosion-proof arms that can safely spray numerous surfaces. Consequently, these robots find extensive applications in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, aerospace, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Painting Robots Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding automotive industry across countries is among the key factors stimulating the painting robots market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for painting robots to minimize paint drips, inconsistency, overspray, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising utilization of these robots to paint large components with high accuracy and precision is positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, several associated benefits of painting robots, including uniform painting, high-quality surface finish, enhanced productivity and output, etc., and their widespread adoption to ensure the safety of workers against lead and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions by synthetic paints and work at high altitudes are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor technology is anticipated to fuel the painting robots market over the forecasted period.

Global Painting Robots Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

CMA Robotics Spa

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Epistolio S.r.l

Fanuc

Gaiotto Automation S.P.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Krautzberger GmbH

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

Lesta srl

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Floor-mounted Painting Robot

• Wall-mounted Painting Robot

• Rail-mounted Painting Robot

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Interior Painting

• Exterior Painting

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

