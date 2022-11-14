Rhinoplasty Market Size, Share, Global Industry Trends, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rhinoplasty Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global rhinoplasty market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.37% during 2022-2027. Rhinoplasty, or nose job, refers to a surgical procedure that is used to alter the nose shape and appearance for restorative, reconstructive, and aesthetic reasons. It is generally performed to alter nose size, shape, or proportions, fix birth defects, restore injury-related abnormalities, or alleviate some respiratory issues. Apart from this, it helps straighten the bridge, reshape the tip, narrow the nostrils, and change the nose bone structure, cartilage, and skin. Based on these properties, rhinoplasty is utilized by surgeons and healthcare practitioners to correct deviated septum by adjusting the nasal structure to produce better alignment.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global rhinoplasty market growth can be attributed to the increasing aesthetic appearance consciousness amongst individuals and the growing need for non-invasive surgical rhinoplasty for cosmetic and functional treatments to enhance breathing capability. Moreover, the growing prevalence of congenital nasal deformities, majorly due to the escalating number of accidents across the globe, is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for rhinoplasty procedures, especially amongst the geriatric population susceptible to eliminate sleep difficulties and snoring issues, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the availability of skilled cosmetic and plastic surgeons and the advent of three-dimensional (3D) computer-assisted technologies are impelling the market growth. Besides this, significant enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and surgical operations, the constant evolution of beauty standards, and ongoing utilization of social media platforms to promote cosmetic procedures, especially amongst the younger demographics residing in western countries, are contributing to the market growth.

Rhinoplasty Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the rhinoplasty market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• COMEG

• GROVER AESTHETICS

• Implantech

• KLS Martin Group

• New York Center for Plastic Surgery

• Stryker Corporation

• Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

• Surgiform Technologies LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global rhinoplasty market based on treatment type, technique and region.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Augmentation

• Reduction

• Post-Traumatic

• Reconstructive

• Revision

• Others

Breakup by Technique:

• Open Rhinoplasty

• Closed Rhinoplasty

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

