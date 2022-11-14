At 6.4 % CAGR, Laminating Film Market Size Worth USD 27.7 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Technological and Product Development of Lamination Films and rowing Demand from Major End-Use Industries will drive the Laminating Film Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Laminating Film Market size is forecast to reach US$27.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Laminating film made up of polypropylene, polyester, and nylon is expected to continue to witness rapid expansion as numerous trade finishers use it as a new service to existing laminating services. Laminating film and a pre-adhesive plastic film are available, and the lamination process is identical to foil stamping. The demand is growing due to an increase in R&D activities to develop new products with shorter cure times, lower emissions, and higher bond power. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the laminating film market, owing to the flourishing packaging industry in the region. The packaging industry is flourishing in the region, owing to the increasing market growth of end-use industries such as medical, electronics, and agriculture, which extensively utilizes packaging materials.

2. There is a larger trend of packaging shift from rigid to flexible formats across industries. In the near future, this pattern is expected to promote many developments in barrier laminates for shelf life and aesthetic pouch designs.

3. Adoption of flexible packaging for product portfolio extensions and new brand launches from established players in the food, beverage, and home care chemical industries are significant factors fueling the market growth.

4. However, during the projected era, high production costs and volatile raw materials costs could limit this development. Also, few regions have to bear huge raw material transportation costs, which also limits the market growth.



1. The polyethylene segment held the largest share in the laminating film market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026. Polyethylene (PE) laminating films are often used for packing and wrapping food and pharmaceutical products. Polyethylene laminating film is used for the most inner layer of packaging materials and/or is applied to paper or card sheets to enhance and protect the printed matter.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the laminating film market in 2020 up to 38% and is growing at a CAGR of 43% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing demand for the packaging industry in the region. The demand for the packaging industry in the Asia Pacific is being fueled by growing demand from the food & beverages industry.

3. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in the laminating film market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026. Lamination films made up of polypropylene, polyester, and nylon consist of multiple layers of composite material and offer insulation, strength, enhances the appearance of the product, and makes the material very less susceptible to contamination as well as pilferage.



1. COSMO Films

2. Transilwrap

3. D&K

4. FlexFilm

5. Derprosa



