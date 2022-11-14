Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022”, the regenerative medicine for cartilage market is predicted to reach a value of $37.79 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market size is expected to grow from $37.79 billion in 2021 to $50.17 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.8%. The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 and reach $67.27 billion in 2031. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis across the globe, is likely to contribute to the growth of the stem cell therapy, and hence the regenerative medicine for cartilage market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market

Many companies in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their product portfolios and expand their regenerative medicine for cartilage business. These collaborations are helping regenerative medicine manufacturing companies to enhance their ability to compete in specific therapy areas. For instance, In June 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate operating in the realms of photography, optics, office and medical electronics, biotechnology, and chemicals, has invested JPY300 million ($2.67 million) in PuREC Co., Ltd. Fujifilm has also signed a business partnership agreement with PuREC concerning contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicine products. PuREC is a company involved in conducting R&D for therapeutic REC (Rapidly Expanding Cell) preparations and marketing REC as research reagent.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Overview

The regenerative medicine for cartilage market consists of sales of regenerative medicines for the cartilage by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have the capacity to grow tissues and organs in the lab and safely implant them when the body cannot regenerate itself, as observed for cartilage tissue after injury or wear. Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Segmentation

• By Treatment Modality: Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based

• By Treatment Type: Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus, Others

• By Site: Knee Cartilage Repair, Ribs, Others

• By Application: Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

• By End-Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Surgical Centers, Others

• By Geography: The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of regenerative medicine for cartilage market. The market report analyzes regenerative medicine for cartilage global market size, regenerative medicine for cartilage global market growth drivers, regenerative medicine for cartilage global market trends, regenerative medicine for cartilage global market segments, regenerative medicine for cartilage global market major players, regenerative medicine for cartilage global market growth across geographies, and regenerative medicine for cartilage global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The regenerative medicine for cartilage global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

