Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the farm machinery and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $207.8 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The global farm machinery and equipment market size is expected to grow from $207.8 billion in 2020 to $291.4 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The global farm machinery and equipment market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $381.9 billion in 2030. Technological advances in agricultural equipment will drive the market for farm machinery and equipment going forward.

Key Trends In The Farm Machinery And Equipment Market

Increasing adoption of new techniques and technologies in the farming sector has given a boost to use and thus sales of autonomous farm equipment. Equipment requiring less human labor frees up workforce for more manual tasks and addresses pressures with labor shortages and also improves efficiency and productivity. For example, sensors situated in different parts of equipment are linked to a central command and control station, allowing a single operator to simultaneously manage at any one time multiple manned or unmanned farm machines. In June 2020, Sberbank and Cognitive Technologies Group’s joint venture company, Cognitive Pilot, introduced a pilot project to install the Cognitive Agro Pilot software and hardware in 242 combine harvesters used by Rusagro Group LLC.

Overview Of The Farm Machinery And Equipment Market

The farm machinery and equipment market report consist of sales of farm machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacture of agricultural and farm machinery and equipment, turf and ground care equipment, including planting, harvesting, and grass-mowing equipment (except lawn and garden-type used for domestic use) used in farming to save labor. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer And Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock equipment, Tractors, Other Types

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

• By Application: Spraying, Water Supply And Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd, John Deere (Deere & Company), Kubota Corporation

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides farm machinery and equipment global market analysis and an overview of farm machinery and equipment global market. The market report analyzes farm machinery and equipment global market size, farm machinery and equipment market growth drivers, farm machinery and equipment global market segments, farm machinery and equipment market major players, farm machinery and equipment market growth across geographies, and farm machinery and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The farm machinery and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

