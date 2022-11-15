Otome game "Yukar From the Abyss" is available now in Steam Early Access

Main CG Moshirechik CG Gameplay Image 1

Based on the myths and legends of Hokkaido, Japan, the Early Access version includes two fully playable story routes, full version to be released early 2023.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie game developer and publisher LocaGames, operated by Adventures, Inc., has released the Early Access version of the fantasy Otome game "Yukar From the Abyss" for PC and iOS. In the early access version, players can experience the routes of two main love interests in advance of the full release in early 2023. The completed game will feature four complete story routes, each with six unique CG images to collect.

[About the early access version]

In the "Yukar From the Abyss" early access version, routes for main love interests Kiril Sasayamal and Mosirechik will be fully playable from start to finish.

While the game is in Early Access, it will be available on PC and iOS platforms at a discounted price prior to the release of the full version.

The full version will include the additional routes for two more main love interests, Pewrep and Li Huaisu, which were successfully unlocked through the game's successful Kickstarter campaign. The full version is scheduled for release early next year.

Early Access purchasers will gain access to the full version as a free in-game update.

[Early Access version Love Interest characters]



[Kyril Sasayama] CV: Mizuki Yoshida

A calm and sociable trader with a mysterious past.



[Moshirechik] CV: Aruto Mizuha

A tormented demon god who cannot remember his past.

[Characters to be added in the full version]

[Pewrep] CV: Souma Yamoto

The bold young leader of the mountain gods.



[Li Huaisu] CV: Ryu Aikawa

An elegant but cold god of the marshes.

[Story]

Tired and disillusioned with her busy life in Tokyo, Kurumi Oki decides to slow down and move to Hokkaido for a fresh start.

One night, on the train home from meeting up with her friends, she dozes off and realizes she has missed her stop.

Panicked, she gets off the train and finds herself at an unfamiliar station called Kamuy Mosir.

Seeking help, she walks toward some nearby lights, where she sees a group of people dressed in unfamiliar costumes having a party.

Without warning, she is chased by the group and is captured by a young man. Her captor tells her that she is dead and he will take her to the underworld, the land of the dead.

Still being pursued by other mysterious beings, Kurumi unexpectedly opens the door to the world of the Gods, where she must overcome fierce trials, explore the mysterious new world, and perhaps even discover what happens to forbidden love with the Gods..

[About the game]

Yukar From the Abyss allows players to adventure with the animal Gods from Hokkaido’s rich mythology.

When the main character suddenly wanders from her ordinary life into the world of the gods, she will meet, fight, and overcome ordeals together alongside the Gods, who all have rich and bold personalities with cute and handsome looks to match. Will the player find out what it means to pursue forbidden love with the Gods?

This title is a fantasy otome game designed for a worldwide audience, utilizing the local charm and character of northern Japan by including real places and cities as story settings and will offer features that allow players to read and learn more about the lesser-known history and culture of ancient Hokkaido while they play.

Title: Yukar From the Abyss Early Access

Supported OS: PC / iOS

Distribution platform: Steam / Animate Games / iOS App Store

Release date: November 15, 2022

Price: $18.99 (mobile version price may vary)

Credit

Planning and production: LocaGames.

Original drawing and character design: Mae Mabato.

Cast: Souma Yamoto / Mizuki Yoshida / Ryu Aikawa / Aruto Mizuha.

Main Theme music: "Yukar From The Abyss" by Alec Shea.