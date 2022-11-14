Devnco Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with TEDxPune
TEDxPune will feature prominent personalities from different walks of life sharing thought-provoking perspectives with Pune's thinkers and doers.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devnco Technologies, a fastest-growing product engineering firm in Pune, has announced a strategic partnership with TEDxPune for their world-famous, independently-organized conference. This alliance will enable Devnco to provide its expertise and resources towards TEDxPune's goal of organizing a world-class TEDx event in the city.
Devnco and TEDxPune are passionate about inspiring positive change through knowledge and ideas. This partnership will help ensure that TEDxPune continues to be a platform for celebrating the best of Pune's thinkers and doers.
"We are very excited to partner with TEDxPune and help them in their efforts to promote the event in the city," said Raghav Gaopande, Co-Founder and Director of Devnco Technologies. "We are confident that our partnership will be mutually beneficial and help bring TEDxPune's vision to life."
Devnco has been at the forefront of innovative software development in Pune, and this partnership is a natural extension of their commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a difference.
"Diverse perspectives help people think outside the box," said Vineet Sharma, Director of Devnco Technologies. "Only by exploring new, unprecedented ideas will we be able to find innovative solutions to the problems of the future."
Ameya Paratkar, the TEDxPune co-organizer, stated, "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Devnco Technologies. It is a perfect match as we both believe in the power of sharing ideas and the importance of bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to make a lasting impact."
About Devnco Technologies
Devnco Technologies is the fastest-growing product engineering company in India. Devnco accelerates innovation by optimizing business processes and strategies leveraging next-gen technologies. With clients all around the globe and projects spanning various industry verticals, Devnco is leading the charge in the digital transformation space.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan, and Daniel Kahneman.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the TED Translators Program, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.
Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED, or on Instagram at https://instagram.com/ted.
