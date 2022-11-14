PL Beverage, a white label beverage company provides its services in the EU
EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Label Beverage is your solution in terms of beverage creation. Their main goal is to collaborate with customers in order to generate their dream beverage. Whether companies are searching for a fantastic beer, a unique soda, or even a dietary supplement, PLB provides unprecedented flexibility and incomparable quality.
The brand makes great efforts to always be attentive to customer needs and to adjust its strategy accordingly. These values have also been praised by more than 1,000 loyal customers on six continents. Therefore, the future of the company seems promising, and the brand intends to win the hearts of many other customers.
PLB offers a state-of-the-art facility that delivers 100% made-in-Germany products. Their high-tech laboratory provides their customers with the assurance that their private-label beverages are created with the best equipment available in the industry. It is essential to specify that this quality has been recognized and the brand had been granted the International Featured Standard (ISF) certification. The company is also very concerned about the ideological, religious, and ethical beliefs of consumers and promises to respect them by offering vegan, halal, and kosher options. The creations made by Private Label Beverage are numerous and very varied.
Customers can decide the type of drink targeted, but not only! The brand offers different sizes of cans and designs. To conclude, the brand allows infinite customization to make every single prospect happy and offer them the opportunity to stand out with a distinctive beverage.
PLB Beverages
The brand makes great efforts to always be attentive to customer needs and to adjust its strategy accordingly. These values have also been praised by more than 1,000 loyal customers on six continents. Therefore, the future of the company seems promising, and the brand intends to win the hearts of many other customers.
PLB offers a state-of-the-art facility that delivers 100% made-in-Germany products. Their high-tech laboratory provides their customers with the assurance that their private-label beverages are created with the best equipment available in the industry. It is essential to specify that this quality has been recognized and the brand had been granted the International Featured Standard (ISF) certification. The company is also very concerned about the ideological, religious, and ethical beliefs of consumers and promises to respect them by offering vegan, halal, and kosher options. The creations made by Private Label Beverage are numerous and very varied.
Customers can decide the type of drink targeted, but not only! The brand offers different sizes of cans and designs. To conclude, the brand allows infinite customization to make every single prospect happy and offer them the opportunity to stand out with a distinctive beverage.
PLB Beverages
Switzerland
+41 52 212 12 51
email us here