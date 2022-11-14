Prefilled Syringes Market Size to Hit US$5.6 Billion In 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Prefilled Syringes Market size was estimated at $5.6 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Syringes have played a crucial role in administering parenteral therapies, and in helping to guarantee that these therapies are microbially sterile and free of contaminants. Prefilled syringes (PFS) are one of the technologies that aimed in addressing these changing demands and currently one of the fastest expanding segments of injectable drug distribution arena. Prefilled syringes are single-dose pack of vaccine that includes needle. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Prefilled Syringes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Prefilled Syringes Market held the largest revenue share of 39.6% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.

2. Increased demand for R&D made by the key players in different region of the world are driving the market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Prefilled Syringes Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Prefilled Syringes Market Segment Analysis - By Material: Glass-based accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its compatible features, higher stability, oxygen permeability and by its non-reactive nature. Plastic-based PFS are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the use of advanced polymer material like polypropylene that does not react to any drug with inner walls of the syringe.

Prefilled Syringes Market Segment Analysis - By Usage: Disposable PFS are advisable as they do not require an extra step of sterilization, helps in preventing infection from patient to patient. Reusable segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the development of innovative auto-injectors that has attributed to the growth of this segment.

Prefilled Syringes Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its increasing geriatric population, upsurge in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing surgeries with various reasons, developing economies, like as China and India with untapped growth opportunities are the factors attributed to region’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prefilled Syringes industry are -

1. Stevanto Group

2. Baxter International

3. Gerresheimer

4. Catalent Inc.

5. Becton Dickinson (BD)

