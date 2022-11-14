Banana Powder Market Share Worth US $1.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Enlarging health complications are anticipated to boost Banana Powder Market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Banana Powder Market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The banana pulp, which is processed using a colloidal mill is taken into account for making banana powder. There are more than 1000 varieties of bananas across the globe; however, Musa acuminate and Musa balbisiana stand out from the crowd. The inorganic compounds like sodium met bisulfite, commonly used as a preservative, are used to develop the yellow color of the paste obtained through processing. The presence of isoamyl acetate in the banana plant function as a flavoring agent and confer aroma to the powder. Following color enhancement, a drying technique, too often drum drying, is used to convert the paste to powder form. The powder is not deemed a rich protein source but it contains a plethora of carbohydrate and calories. The powder increases cell growth and rehabilitates the areas affected by ulcers; moreover, it is of extreme significance in curing dyspepsia. Bananas are home to resistant starch which might play a noticeable role in the upgrading of insulin sensitivity in patients suffering from diabetes; moreover, their potassium-rich nature endorses heart health and relieve stress. In addition to that, regular intake of banana powder for people suffering from their thin frame could be beneficial. Therefore, proliferating diabetes incidences, swelling cases of stress and anxiety, soaring health awareness among people, refining retail infrastructure following internet penetration, improving per capita incomes in developing countries, and growing use of banana powder in confectioneries and baby food are factors set to drive the growth of the Banana Powder Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Banana-Powder-Market-Research-507367

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Banana Powder Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to undisturbed supply because of high banana production in Asian countries, rising disposable incomes of people, colossal population, growth stunting of youth, and bettering retail network.

2. Increasing demand for carbs rich food, escalating popularity of RTD beverages and confectionery items, enlarging quality of life in low-income countries like China, Indonesia, and India, growing internet penetration in impoverished areas, hike in the number of smartphone users, and innovative marketing strategies are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Banana Powder Market. A plethora of alternatives, rising cost of living, startling unemployment post-covid-19, and environmental calamities are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Banana Powder Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507367

Segmental Analysis:

1. The lower price of conventional natured products is a notable trigger that drives consumers toward such products. Furthermore, the natural segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. In addition to that, the growing existence of modern outlets like supermarkets not only in developed countries but in developing countries also is attracting the attention of people because of their discount offers and one-stop solution options. Nevertheless, online is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The high production of the fruit unequivocally supplements the supply chain and drives the market. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to augmenting usage of bananas in confectionery (Banana burfi, Kele ka halwa, Gulgulas, and many others), horrendous size of the population, surging complication of growth stunting of youths especially in Southeast Asian countries like India, growing purchasing power supplemented by rising economic prosperity, proliferating demand for banana assisted protein powders and dietary supplements.

4. Therefore, swelling cases of diabetes are likely to enhance the demand for the banana powder market. According to a report, around 12 percent of adults worldwide are anticipated to develop diabetes by the year 2045. The figure is whirling around 10.5 to 11 percent as of 2022. Moreover, bananas are home to minerals and amino acids like potassium and tryptophan that are vital for the formation of serotonin and melatonin.

5. Overwhelming penetration of the internet in rural areas has completely revolutionized the retail industry in the last decade. E-commerce platforms are all set to overtake conventional distribution channels of retail. As of 2022, nearly 60 percent of the total world population (more than 4.6 billion people) is vigorously using the internet. The number is projected to reach 7.5 billion by the year 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Banana Powder industry are -

1. NuNaturals Inc

2. Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

3. Mevive International

4. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd.

5. Banatone Food Industries Kochuveli

Click on the following link to buy the Banana Powder Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507367

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Fruit Pulp Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fruit-Pulp-Market-Research-507373

B. Banana Flakes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Banana-Flakes-Market-Research-508088

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062