Acute Care Market Size to Hit US$2,483.2 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% (2023-2028)

Increasing Number of Global Cardiovascular Cases Boost the Demand For Acute Care Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Acute Care Market Size is estimated to reach $2,483.2 billion by 2028 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. The key factors of the market growth include rising chronic diseases, geriatric population and increasing disposable incomes of people worldwide. As per United Nations estimates, around 49% of the population would be diagnosed with chronic related issues by 2025. Acute care is a branch of secondary healthcare through which a patient receives active but short-term treatment for a severe injury or episodes of illnesses, an urgent medical condition or activities during the recovery phase from surgery. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acute Care Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant share of the market in 2022. It is due to the presence of adequate healthcare resources, a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a substantial healthcare budget aided by both the private and public sectors. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to the advancing healthcare sector and a substantial geriatric population.

2. A rapidly growing global geriatric population substantiated by ailing chronic illnesses and trauma injuries along with higher insurance coverage aids market growth. However, the limited availability of skilled workers along with higher attrition in the medical care sector post-COVID-19 impedes the growth of the market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Acute Care Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Acute Care Market Segment Analysis - by Medical Condition: The Emergency Care segment held a dominant market share in 2022. Emergency Care is an essential part of the overall health system and often the first point of contact. Emergency care also caters to incidences of accidents, burns, heart attacks, trauma, stroke, acute infections and other such conditions.

Acute Care Market Segment Analysis - by Services: Intensive Care Units held a dominant market share in 2022. Additionally, the COVID-19 impact provided a fruitful push to the market demand for ICUs. Various studies have highlighted that majority of admissions in acute care hospitals are in the ICU. Various hospitals have assigned ICU beds specifically for treating acute care admissions which aids the market further.

Acute Care Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: North America held a massive share of nearly 44% in 2022. It is due to massive healthcare spending in the countries like the U.S. Moreover, as per CMS estimates in 2019, around 4,749 acute hospital beds were available in the United States. The numbers have increased significantly owing to the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acute Care industry are -

1. TH Medical

2. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co

3. Ramsay Health Care

4. Asklepios Kliniken GmBH

5. Universal Health Services

