Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market to Reach US$3.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

The rapid growth in concern towards animal health and well being in developed regions is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market size is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Essential oils are planted concentrates extracted from the tissue of plants and used majorly for applications such as additives, perfumes, processing aids and so on. However, they are also used as an animal feed ingredient to improve health of livestock animals as they aid in enhancing feed quality. Besides, the presence of phytochemicals and oligosaccharides in such products also help improve livestock productivity. Furthermore, essential oils and plant extracts are known for their immunomodulation abilities owing to their anti-inflammatory properties. Rapid rise in demand for plant extract infused cattle feed owing to the growing global dairy and meat consumption is driving the market for Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Industry during the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock market share in the year 2021 owing to the rapid rise in demand for livestock products in major emerging economies such as China, Vietnam and India. Besides, the region is also witnessing an increase in the consumption of poultry products such as eggs and meat. Numerous poultry farms in the region use essential oils and plant extracts as an alternative for antibiotic growth promoters in poultry feed. The European market is also projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of several major market players in the region.

2. The rapid growth in concern towards animal health and well being in developed regions is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, major side effects associated with the use of essential oils on animals is projected to act as a major challenge for the market during the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product : The Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock market based on product can be further segmented into Essential oils and plant extracts. The essential oils segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Segmentation Analysis- By Livestock : The Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock market based on Livestock can be further segmented into Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Feed and Others.

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific held a dominant market share of 44% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts and is predicted to remain dominating the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Industry are -

1. Amorvet Animal Health Pvt Ltd

2. Beneo GmBH

3. DANISCO

4. Delacon Biotechnik Gmbh

5. DSM NV

