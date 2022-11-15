BitYard Taps CoinLedger to Enable Crypto Tax Reporting For Users
As governments around the world continue to tighten regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital assets, tax compliance is becoming ever more relevant.SINGAPORE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitYard, a leading cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has partnered with CoinLedger to facilitate automatic tax reporting for users.
“Tax reporting presents unique challenges for users within the digital asset ecosystem—regardless of their geography” said Michael Hung, Co-Founder and CEO of BitYard. “Today, we are excited to be partnering with the CoinLedger team to make it easier for any BitYard user to calculate and report their taxes.”
The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers into and out of exchanges such as BitYard, can create tax challenges for users, especially when it comes to tracking cost basis—which is necessary for capital gains tax reporting. CoinLedger, a leading tax-reporting platform for cryptocurrency and DeFi users, addresses this by integrating directly with hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the crypto-economy.
“When it comes to building great user experiences within the cryptocurrency industry, tax reporting can no longer be an after-thought. We’re excited to be working with BitYard to bring our robust tax reporting tools to their users” said David Kemmerer, Co-Founder and CEO at CoinLedger.
In the current situation where specific tax policies remain unclear, BitYard, as a crypto exchange committed to providing users with the best services, will introduce CoinLedger services to provide BitYard users with the market-leading tax tools. BitYard users have the ability to download their transaction data directly from BitYard and integrate it with CoinLedger to get a complete cryptocurrency profit and loss and tax report in minutes.
About CoinLedger
CoinLedger enables seamless tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you’re trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes easier than ever. For more information, visit https://coinledger.io/.
About BitYard
BitYard is a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform with the most professional services. BitYard provides users with a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.
BitYard：www.bityard.com
