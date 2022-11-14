2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market size is forecast to reach US$40.3 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market size is forecast to reach US$40.3 million by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market size is forecast to reach US$40.3 million by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol is a mild antiseptic with a broad spectrum for bacterial and virus associated with mouth and throat infections. Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol is considered as a Preservative, Insecticide and active ingredient found in several marketed OTC (Over the Counter) products by Health Canada which has categorized this agent as an anatomical therapeutic chemical. Dichlorobenzyl alcohol is categorized by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the inactive ingredient for approved drug products as a chemical Intermediate. It is used in Personal care products, including cosmetics, shampoos, perfumes, soaps, and others. Thus the various uses in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics products portoflio is going to grow the 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol market, owing to the increasing Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry in the region.

China's pharmaceutical market will be an increasingly important source of growth for foreign drug companies through 2023, according to a report from credit rating agency Moody's.

2. According to Invest India, India is a prominent and rapidly growing presence in the global pharmaceuticals industry. It is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, occupying a 20% share in global supply by volume, and also supplies 62% of global demand for vaccines.

3. India has the second-highest number of US FDA approved plants outside the US. India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally. Indian medicines are preferred worldwide, thereby rightly making the country the “Pharmacy of the World".

4. With a rapidly growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asian countries and with rising population the demand increases and hence 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol market is also projected to grow.

Segmental Analysis:

1. 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Pharmaceutical intermediates are fine chemicals of intermediate compounds that are produced in the process of manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Intermediates are the by-products of reactions in the API production process. Each reaction during the production process may produce several intermediates depending on the analysis, and these intermediates can serve as precursors to other active pharmaceutical ingredients.

2. 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026. The application of antiseptic and disinfectant solutions is, therefore, an essential requirement to maintain home cleanliness. Such solutions prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and viruses, reducing the chance of acquiring these diseases. Hence, an increase in awareness about home cleanliness is anticipated to propel the 2,4-Dichbenzyle Alcohol market for antiseptics and insecticide over the forecast period.

3. 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market Segment Analysis – By Geography :

North America region held the largest share in the 2,4-Dichbenzyle Alcohol market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the accelerating Pharmaceutical industries in the region. According to European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association(EFPIA) 2020, the pharmaceutical market is anticipated to more than double to US$1.3 trillion, with the E7 countries such as Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia and Turkey accounting for one-fifth of global pharmaceutical sales.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the 2,4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare International Ltd.

3. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

4. EMKA-Chemie Gmbh & Co. KG

5. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

