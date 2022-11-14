Pediatrics Medicine Market Size to Hit US$101 Billion In 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in FDA Approvals of Such Medicines is Further Contributing to the Growth of Pediatrics Medicine Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Pediatrics Medicine Market size was estimated at $101 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pediatrics Medicine industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the rising pediatric diseases such as cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other infectious diseases. All pediatricians that deal with pediatric medicine are more concerned with congenital abnormalities, genetic variation and developmental problems. The pediatric medicine market grows significantly as children suffer from respiratory, gastrointestinal, allergic and other chronic diseases owing to their weaker immunity. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pediatrics Medicine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Pediatrics Medicine Market held the largest revenue share of 37% in 2020 owing to the region demand.

2. Significant R&D techniques adopted by the key players of the market is one of the major factors supporting global pediatric medicine market.

3. Increase in FDA approvals for pediatric medicine formulations are propelling the market for the Pediatrics Medicine.

Segmental Analysis:

Pediatrics Medicine Market Segment Analysis – By Type of Medicine: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a major cause of pediatric healthcare burden. Montelukast is used for prophylaxis of asthma from age of 2 years and older than that, where the predominant component is exercise induced broncho-constriction. Autoimmune disorders segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Pediatrics Medicine Market Segment Analysis – By Route of Administration: Oral segment accounted for largest revenue market share in 2020. As Oral delivery of medicines is the most preferred route of administration for the pediatric patients owing to its non-invasive form and has less risk of pain.

Pediatrics Medicine Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The rising number of pediatric cases that are suffering from various respiratory disorders, autoimmune disorders, muscular atrophy, cerebral palsy coupled with adoption of advanced technologies in the U.S. for instance, American Academy of allergy, Asthma & Immunology statistics has estimated that in 2018, more than 40% children in the U.S have allergies thereby rising demand for pediatric medicine is boosting the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pediatrics Medicine industry are -

1. Cipla, Inc.

2. Lupin

3. Pfizer Inc.

4. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

5. Sanofi S.A.

