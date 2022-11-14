Tunnel Automation Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth of USD 4.7 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 6.5% by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Internet of Things & increasing numbers of tunnel construction projects around the world are the key factors driving the global market for tunnel automation.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tunnel Automation Market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. Tunnels make it easier to transport people, vehicles and goods quickly at the expense of higher costs and higher risks. Optimum heating ventilation and air conditioning, signalization, lighting, emergency response, surveillance and more are created by tunnel automation. Strict government regulations, increasing incidents of road accidents that lead to high demand for increased security and increasing integration of cloud computing technology and IoT into tunnel automation solutions are the key factors driving the adoption of tunnel automation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505276

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tunnel Automation Market highlights the following areas -

• Strict government regulations, increasing incidents of road accidents that lead to high demand for increased security, and increasing integration of cloud and IoT into tunnel automation solutions are the key factors driving the adoption of tunnel automation.

• Due to the rise in tunnel buildings across the globe, the market is seeing demand for tunnel automated components.

• There has been an increase in the use of highways and railways due to factors such as population growth and rapid urbanization. This has contributed to APAC's increasing demand for solutions for tunnel automation.

• Increasing demand for improved safety and security due to increasing incidents of road accidents; increasing integration of tunnel automation solutions with innovative technologies such as cloud storage and the Internet of Things (IoT); and increasing numbers of tunnel construction projects worldwide are some of the key factors driving the global tunnel automation market.

Segmental Analysis:

• During the forecast period 2021-2026, HVAC segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%. As tunnel enclosures have limited access from the outside and are without natural ventilation, the growth of this market can be attributed to the absolute necessity of providing forced ventilation inside the tunnels.

• Highways & Roadways is projected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR of 8.0% through 2026. The adoption of automated equipment in the tunnels has been propelled by the increasing number of road tunnel accidents.

• APAC is expected to dominate the global Tunnel Automation market with a share of more than 35% during the forecast. The main regional contributors to the growth of the tunnel automation market in APAC in the coming years are expected to be China and India. Infrastructure in APAC is developing at a significant rate due to rapid urbanization and economic growth in different countries in the region.

Click on the following link to buy the Tunnel Automation Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505276

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Tunnel Automation Industry are -

1. Siemens

2. Johnson Controls

3. ABB

4. Sick

5. Honeywell

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Tunnel-Automation-Market-Research-505276

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Intelligent Transport System Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/15024/intelligent-transport-system-market.html

B. Smart Transportation Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sensor-Fusion-Market-Research-505153

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062