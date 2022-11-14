Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size to Boost $8.57 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 17.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of IoTs in Business Organizations

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is projected to reach $8.57 billion by 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 17.1 % during 2021-2026. The increasing penetration of connected factories, smart cities, to provide unison through strategic networking among associated machines and systems is set to drive the market between 2021 and 2026. Increasing adoption of high speed Machine-to-Machine (M2M), wireless Local-area Network (WLAN), internet access point to transmit data between connected devices for real-time monitoring and controlling has stimulated the market growth. Rising Adoption of wireless location appliances to track devices within network infrastructure such as wireless hotspot controllers for critical applications such as high value asset tracking offering a cost effective, high resolution location solution has contributed to the growth of Wi-Fi Hotspot Market. Furthermore, with the increasing industrial shift towards wireless communication over conventional wired connection to increase the lifecycle of machines through effective predictive maintenance is expected to drive the demand for Wi-Fi hotspot particularly cloud based hotspot management. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Wireless hotspot gateways are estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to its wide range of industrial applications for process automation and real time quality control.

2. Logistics and e-commerce sector is analyzed to hold the major market share with a CAGR of 9.6% owing to increasing adoption of digitalization in this sector from 2021 to 2026.

3. APAC is estimated to witness the fastest growth during 2021-2026 due to growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud based applications.

4. Accelerated IT/OT convergence, shift towards wireless communication are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Data security issues is one of the major challenges impeding growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Hardware dominated Wi-Fi Hotspot Market in 2020 acquiring a share of 64%and is also estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to burgeoning demand for high speed internet connectivity in various industry verticals to optimize data transmission between connected devices.

2. Logistics and e-commerce is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026 owing to increasing convergence of digitalization with warehouse management. Increasing adoption of block chain technology in supply chain management to increase the transparency and efficiency of the system is stimulating the market.

3. Telecommunications and IT dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a share of 11.6% and is estimated to hold the major market share during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rapid and quick adoption of IoTs by mobile network operators to optimize data analytics and machine-to-machine communication.

4. Wi-Fi Hotspot Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to heavy industrialization, transition towards digitalization and massive adoption of cloud-based applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wi-Fi Hotspot industry are -

1. Siemens AG

2. Hewlett Packard Company

3. Huawei technologies

4. D-Link Corporation

5. TP Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

