PFPE (Perfluorinated Polyether) Market is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

PFPE (perfluorinated polyether) market is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PFPE (perfluorinated polyether) market is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Owing to its outstanding properties as lubricants, the demand is rising at a considerable pace around the globe. It is also seen in nearly all fields of the industry, from the chemical industry to advanced machinery. Due to its direct usage as lubricants in ball bearings, joints and various pivots used for the manufacture of automotive components, the growing development of vehicles, both commercial and personal, has further improved the market value. Many nations around the globe now dependent on their energy from nuclear power. PFPE is the only lubricant that can tolerate the toxic radiation released during the reaction from this industry, thereby proving valuable in enhancing the lifespan of the machinery. Such aspects have significantly increased the market value.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PFPE (perfluorinated polyether) market highlights the following areas -

1. The growth of the perfluoropolyether industry is assisted by its coverage of a wide variety of spectrums distinguished by the phase of fuel used, generators, operation and combustion. The PFPE oil used in the aerospace and automotive industries is characterized by performance and viscosity additives. In addition to the need for sealing, cooling, washing and rust protection, the need to minimize wear and friction has contributed to the trend of using various classes of lubricants.

2. Less commonly used vehicles and aircraft have the ability to acquire rust & corrosion and need to be repaired and lubricated in a timely manner. Perfluoropolyether products aim to maintain the materials and solve the challenges of aircraft and truck downtime of rust and corrosion.

Segmental Analysis:

1. PFPE Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Oil segment held the largest share in the PFPE Market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. PFPE oils have low vapor pressure and are chemically inert, non-reactive, and non-flammable, with anti-seizing properties. They are used in various machines as lubricants in bearings, devices with moving parts, oxygen systems, and valves.

2. PFPE Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry : Aerospace sector held the largest share in the PFPE Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The oil and grease used in the aircraft boost the service life of the components and have high resistance at high altitudes to vapor losses. There is a steady upsurge in the aerospace industry, which can be due to high passenger demand and increasing military spending.

3. PFPE Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia Pacific dominated the synthetic wet silica market in 2020 in terms of revenue with a share of 37% and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026) followed by Europe and North America. The air passenger base has been increased by the increase in the number of low-cost airlines in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the need for these products in high-temperature applications, the expanding aerospace industry would result in the use of PFPE oil. The continuous growth of the Asia Pacific aerospace industry has created a market for lubricants suitable for low atmospheric radiation, pressure and very low maintenance components.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the PFPE industry are:

1. Solvay,

2. Daikin Industries, Inc.,

3. Kluber Lubrication,

4. The Chemours Company,

5. Nye Lubricants.

