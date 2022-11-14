Electric Blankets Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Top Companies and Research Report 2022-2027

The global electric blankets market is primarily driven by improving living standards and inflating incomes.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Blankets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global electric blankets market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.33% during 2022-2027. Electric blankets, such as over-blankets, under blankets, and duvets, are integrated with electrical heating wires sewn into the fabric layer to provide a heating effect. They consist of a control unit that can be adjusted as per the temperature and surroundings. Electric blankets are manufactured using acrylic materials, cotton, and wool polyester. When compared to conventional heaters, electric blankets are more energy efficient and cost-effective. They can also be pre-heated, which provides the customers with a comfortable sleeping experience and helps maintain the warmth for longer durations.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preference towards comfort and the rising demand for premium and luxurious bedding products due to the surging consumer expenditure power are some of the factors positively supporting the electric blankets market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities by key players to develop innovative product variants are boosting the market growth. The surging product demand can also be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of electric blankets, such as cost-effectiveness, energy-efficient, enhanced sleep, boosted mood, and relieved joint pain. Apart from this, the increasing need to develop effective senior care and the launch of lightweight, mobile chargeable, water- and stain-resistant electric blankets are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Electric Blankets Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric blankets market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Argos Limited (J Sainsbury Plc)

• Beurer GmbH

• Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)

• CDB Goldair

• Glen Dimplex Group

• MAXSA Innovations LLC

• Morphy Richards Limited

• Shavel Associates Inc.

• Silentnight Group Ltd.

• Slumberdown Group Limited

• Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global electric blankets market based on type, size, material, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Electric Under Blankets

• Electric Over Blankets

Breakup by Size:

• Single Size

• Double Size

• King Size

Breakup by Material:

• Wool

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Acrylic

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Commercial:

o Hotels

o Hospitals

o Others

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

