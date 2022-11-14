Silica Sand Market Size, Price Trends, Top Manufacturers, Latest Insights and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The silica sand market to reach US$ 30.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silica Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global silica sand market size reached US$ 21.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

Also called as industrial sand, silica sand (SiO2) refers to one of the most commonly used varieties of sand. It is derived from quartz that breaks down into minute granules through the gradual movement of wind and water. Silica sand also contains aluminum, feldspar, iron-bearing minerals, etc. As it is resistant to heat and chemicals, it finds numerous applications in the construction sector. Silica sand is also utilized in water filtration, industrial casting, sandblasting, building roads, paints and coatings, etc., across the globe. It is segmented into the glass sector, foundry, hydraulic fracturing, filtration, abrasives, etc. Presently, silica sand is mainly used in the glass sector.

Silica Sand Market Trends:

The increasing usage of sand in the production of fiberglass, on account of its mechanical properties, is primarily augmenting the silica sand market. Furthermore, the inflating demand for automobiles, owing to the growing global population and rising income levels, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, government bodies of several countries are offering substantial subsidies to silica manufacturers, which is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing focus on technological advancements by key players to introduce lightweight glazing glass, nanotechnology in flat glass, and solar control glazing for building glass is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preferences towards naturally available shale gas in order to reduce dependence on crude oil are further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the inflating usage of the hydraulic fracturing process in the extraction of shale gas is expected to drive the silica sand market in the coming years.

Silica Sand Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the silica sand market on the basis of breakup by end-use and region.

Breakup by End-Use:

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• China

• United States

• Italy

• Turkey

• Germany

• Australia

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

