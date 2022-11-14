Organ Preservation Market Growth, Share, Size, Industry Trends And Outlook 2022-27

Organ Preservation Market

UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global organ preservation market growth. The global organ preservation market reached a value of US$ 163.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 242.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving the healthy organ that is received from a donor until it is transplanted into the body of the receiver. It is performed using numerous techniques, which include static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and other organs. Amongst these, static cold storage (SCS) currently represents one of the widely preferred methods to minimize tissue damage and keep organs feasible before transplantation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Organ Preservation Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for organ preservation as older people are more prone to health problems and organ failure. Additionally, several governing and non-governing authorities are encouraging organ donation, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, such as Celsior and Collins solutions, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global organ preservation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on preservation solution, organ donation type, technique, organ type and end-user.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation

Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Organ Banks

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

21st Century Medicine

Biolife Solutions

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Essential Pharmaceuticals.

Lifeline Scientific

OrganOx

Paragonix Technologies

TransMedics

Waters Medical Systems

Xvivo Perfusion

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What was the size of the global organ preservation market in 2021?

Answer: The global organ preservation market was valued at US$ 163.5 Million in 2021.

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global organ preservation market during 2022-2027?

Answer: We expect the global organ preservation market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

3. What are the key factors driving the global organ preservation market?

Answer: The high prevalence of several chronic diseases, continuous advancements in the organ preservation infrastructures, and the rising number of volunteers to donate their organs for transplantation, are primarily driving the global organ preservation market.

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organ preservation market?

Answer: The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the delay in elective organ transplantation procedures to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus infection upon hospital visits and interaction with healthcare professionals, thereby negatively impacting the demand for organ preservation.

