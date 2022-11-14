Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Outlook 2022-27

Durable Medical Equipment Market

UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global durable medical equipment market size reached US$ 191.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 277.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027.

Durable medical equipment refers to non-disposable instrument utilized in clinics, hospitals, and home care settings to help patients live a better quality of life. It offers various benefits, such as treating an illness or injury and supporting a disabled body part, which is intended for the management of several medical ailments.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Trends:

The global durable medical equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing elderly population, who are more prone to disabilities. Along with this, the rising instances of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the demand for DME to expand the healthcare capacity in healthcare systems across the globe. Moreover, the integration of medical equipment with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the introduction of various technologically advanced products and rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global durable medical equipment (DME) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and end use.

Breakup by Product:

Personal Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs

Scooters

Walker and Rollators

Cranes and Crutches

Door Openers

Others

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Commodes and Toilets

Mattress and Bedding Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Blood Sugar Monitors

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Infusion Pumps

Nebulizers

Oxygen Equipment

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Suction Pumps

Traction Equipment

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ArjoHuntleigh

Becton

Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Device Depot Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Stryker Corporation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

