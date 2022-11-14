Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Outlook 2022-27
UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global durable medical equipment market size reached US$ 191.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 277.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027.
Durable medical equipment refers to non-disposable instrument utilized in clinics, hospitals, and home care settings to help patients live a better quality of life. It offers various benefits, such as treating an illness or injury and supporting a disabled body part, which is intended for the management of several medical ailments.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Durable Medical Equipment Market Trends:
The global durable medical equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing elderly population, who are more prone to disabilities. Along with this, the rising instances of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the demand for DME to expand the healthcare capacity in healthcare systems across the globe. Moreover, the integration of medical equipment with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the introduction of various technologically advanced products and rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors providing a positive impact on the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global durable medical equipment (DME) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and end use.
Breakup by Product:
Personal Mobility Devices
Wheelchairs
Scooters
Walker and Rollators
Cranes and Crutches
Door Openers
Others
Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture
Commodes and Toilets
Mattress and Bedding Devices
Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
Blood Sugar Monitors
Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)
Infusion Pumps
Nebulizers
Oxygen Equipment
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Suction Pumps
Traction Equipment
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Hospital
Nursing Homes
Home Healthcare
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
ArjoHuntleigh
Becton
Dickinson and Company
General Electric Company
GF Health Products Inc.
Hill-Rom Services Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medical Device Depot Inc.
Medline Industries Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Omron Corporation
Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
Stryker Corporation.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
