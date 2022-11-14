Wireless Infrastructure Market worth $114.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 7.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Internet Penetration of things around the World is the Key Factor Driving Wireless Infrastructure Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wireless Infrastructure Market size is forecast to reach $114.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 7.4% from 2021 to 2026. Wireless infrastructure is the collection of different connectivity standards, communication assets, and connectivity solutions that combine in operations to provide users with wireless networks. This network focuses more on improving the overall connectivity and connection performance, while limiting the need for wire connections between different devices and components. Enterprises have shifted to hosting and managing networking and communication services as these address problems associated with high initial investments in unified communications systems. This has driven the adoption of Cloud RAN, Remote Radio heads and other Wireless Infrastructure system adoption. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) and bigger enterprises have realized the advantages of network infrastructure, thus fueling market growth. The size of the wireless infrastructure market is increasing with the popularity of high-speed data connectivity capabilities based on 4G and 5G. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. A growing need for high-speed mobile Internet and 4G connections is expected to speed up LTE deployments around the world.

2. Rising investments by operators to deploy high-speed networks are expected to drive the number of Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections over the forecast period.

3. Macrocell Radio Access Network is the largest segment in the wireless infrastructure market. Wireless communications infrastructure has further advanced with the evolution of software, hardware and dynamic networking technologies, incorporating numerous distributed Heterogeneous Networking (HetNet) technologies such as Cloud RAN and Wi-Fi Carrier.

4. Autonomous vehicles will require bandwidth 100 times higher and latency in the realm 150 times greater. 5G will be instrumental in addressing the requirements for latency and speed, and a dense network of small cells, distributed antenna systems and a centralized Radio Access Network (RAN) will be key to making autonomous cars reality.

5. The highest growth is expected to be on the wireless infrastructure market in Asia Pacific. India has the world's largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market that requires considerable wireless infrastructure. Also contributing to the increased demand for wireless communication networks was the growing number of mobile internet users in Asia, almost 2.2 billion in 2019.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16386

Segmental Analysis:

1. During the forecast period Macrocell RAN segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%. The largest segment in the market for wireless infrastructure is Macrocell RAN.

2. The Automotive Segment is projected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR of 9.9%. Ford recently filed with the United States a patent application Patent & Trademark Office for an autonomous police vehicle capable of detecting traffic infringements, tracking vehicles, capturing license plate images and establishing wireless communication with other vehicles.

3. APAC is expected to dominate the global Wireless Infrastructure market with a share of more than 38%. The highest growth is expected to be from the Asia Pacific wireless infrastructure market from deployment of Distributed Antenna System, Remote Radio Heads, Backhaul and Radio Access Network.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wireless Infrastructure industry are -

1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

2. NEC Corporation

3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4. ADTRAN, Inc.

5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Wireless Infrastructure Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16386

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. 5G Infrastructure Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/5g-Infrastructure-Market-Research-505335

B. Wireless RAN Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15088/wireless-ran-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062