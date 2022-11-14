Organic Lamb Market Size to Hit US$17.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Lamb Market size is estimated to reach $17.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic lamb can be delineated as meat derived from young sheep (<1 year) who are kept deprived of antibiotics during raising them to ensure contamination-free meat. There are numerous types of cattle feed such as grain-fed (soy, maize, and others), barley-fed, grass-fed (forage) that are mostly supplemented with vitamins and minerals to heighten the overall quality of the feed that too without the inclusion of artificial ingredients. As compared to conventionally-grown meat, organic lamb is a sound source of unsaturated fatty acids (omega-3) and antioxidants (flavonoids and anthocyanins) which extend several health benefits like fighting free radicals, lowers cholesterol levels. Not only it is beneficial for human health but environmental health too. Moreover, the mild taste and easily chewable nature of organic lamb have drawn the eyes of meat lovers around the globe. There are many supervising associations worldwide such as the Australian Organic Standard (ACO) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) which are responsible for enforcing the rules and regulations from time to time in an attempt to ensure the safety and quality of organic meat. The organic lamb market outlook is exceptionally bewitching as the health awareness among consumers is rising day after day. In addition to that, proliferating health attentiveness, spiraling disposable incomes, growing incidences of meat contamination, increasing consumption of dietary vitamin and mineral supplements, and heightening meat consumption are the factors set to drive the growth of the Organic Lamb Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe Organic Lamb Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the presence of countries with high production of lamb and associated products. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR over the period 2022-2027.

2. Altering taste and preferences, the budding trend of ready-to-cook options, and expanding health cognizance among consumers are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Organic Lamb Market.

3. Wide-reaching campaigns about animal welfare organizations and hampered demand attributing to the COVID-19 outbreak are said to reduce the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities for the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Lamb Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to broad expansion in village areas. Owing to the expediencies of a better network, Google Maps support, and recuperating infrastructure, it has become easy for e-commerce companies to offer their services in impoverished areas too.

2. The organic lamb market in this segment. Nevertheless, the foodservice providers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to easing lockdown restrictions attributing to the fast-track extermination of the COVID. The extensive vaccination drives have ensured a significant curb in infection rates.

3. The Organic Lamb Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the high production of lamb and associated products in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

4. The meat derived from animals that are fed with various antibiotics and growth hormones carries many health complications with it. Antibiotic leads to bacterial food contaminations which according to a report claim the lives of more than 50,000 people in the US and European Union.

5. For instance, recently China became the richest country in the world with $514 trillion wealth, India is projected to be a $5 trillion economy by the year 2026, and Indonesia’s GDP per capita income crossed $4000 in 2021, nevertheless, the number is likely to reach $4700 in 2022. All these factors are casting votes in favor of organic lamb market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Lamb industry are -

1. Thomas Food International

2. Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat

3. Mallow Farm & Cottage

4. Colin & Sally’s Organic Lamb & Beef

5. Elliott Agriculture

