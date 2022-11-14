Thaumatin Market Size Forecast to Reach US$248.3 Million by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising prevalence of diabetes have readily aided the Thaumatin Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Thaumatin Market size is estimated to reach $248.3 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Thaumatin is a low-calorie natural sweetener obtained from the katemfe fruit that are native to West African rainforests. The fruit produces thaumatin when they are attacked by viroid pathogens and therefore, they fall under the category of pathogenesis-related (PR) proteins. Thaumatin, osmotin, and trypsin inhibitors are some of the common PR proteins found in plants. Thaumatin can crystallize rapidly when exposed to tartrate ions, making them ideal for conducting protein crystallization and protein folding studies. Defensive compounds such as thaumatin and triterpene saponins can be used in a wide range of food, beverage, and medical applications. The robust growth in the end-user industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals during the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the key factors driving the demand for the thaumatin market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North American segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This can be attributed to the rising popularity and adoption of natural food ingredients in the US and Canada. Additionally, the Asia Pacific segment is also expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising levels of health consciousness and disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, and Vietnam.

2. The Rapid global rise in prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is anticipated to play a major role in driving the market for thaumatin during the forecast period.

3. However, as the katemfe fruit is predominantly cultivated only in West Africa, the supply of the product is extremely limited. In addition, the disruption of supply chain networks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions is further hampering growth opportunities.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Thaumatin Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sweetener segment is projected to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Thaumatin is nearly 2,000 times sweeter than sucrose. This means that even small quantities of protein are enough to provide the food or beverage product with high levels of sweetness.

2. The pharmaceutical segment estimated to witness significant growth, with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is attributed to the rise in consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The Thaumatin market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. North America is estimated to have the largest share of the market with 37% in 2021 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. This makes them safe for consumption even if the consumer is diabetic. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 422 million people suffer from diabetes worldwide. Moreover, at least 1.5 million deaths occur annually owing to diabetes. Approximately 10% of the US population have the disease while nearly 33% have prediabetes.

5. The production of Thaumatin is low when compared to the demand owing to the fact that the majority of the katemfe plantations are located in West Africa. In addition, the cost of extracting thaumatin from the fruit is also high.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thaumatin industry are -

1. Naturex Group

2. KF Specialty Ingredients Nutraceutical Group

3. Beneo-Palatinit GmbH

4. Neptune Bio-Innovations

5. Parchhem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

